Arts & Culture (03/12/25)

1 of 8

Binangonan’s church now a National Cultural Treasure

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has officially declared the 225-year-old Santa Ursula Church in Binangonan, Rizal, a National Cultural Treasure. Founded in 1612, this historic Baroque-style church has retained its original altarpiece, paintings, and retablo from the 17th to 19th centuries. NCCA Chairman Victorino Manalo noted that the church’s wooden ceiling logs are a unique feature which may no longer be reproduced or recreated, further proving their antiquity and authenticity. The Santa Ursula Parish is one of four sites in the Province of Rizal declared a National Cultural Treasure for 2024 and 2025, alongside the churches in Angono, Baras, and Morong.

WWII photo exhibit at Greenhills

ON VIEW at the ground floor of the new GH mall in Greenhills is a photo exhibit commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Manila, presented by the Ortigas Foundation Library. Manila was the second most destroyed city in World War II. The exhibit includes many never-before-seen photos from the AMRO collection. The exhibit is open during mall hours and is free.

Ani ng Dangal 2025 recognizes 39 artists

THERE are 39 awardees across Architecure and the Allied Arts, Cinema, Dance, Music, and Visual Arts categories for this year’s Ani ng Dangal. They were recently honored by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. There were seven awardees for Architecture and Allied Arts, eight for cinema, six dance groups, three for visual arts, and 15 honored for music. The full list can be found on the NCCA’s website and social media pages.

Pagcor photo exhibit at Okada Manila

OKADA MANILA is hosting a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) photo exhibit about Filipino heritage. Running until April 3, the exhibit showcases 48 award-winning photographs from PAGCOR’s 2023 and 2024 Photography Competitions, offering an immersive visual journey through the Philippines’ diverse destinations and agricultural communities. The exhibit is open to the public. In conjunction with the exhibit, there will be a photography workshop on March 21 in front of the photo exhibit at Okada Manila’s Fountain Foyer. This workshop is also open to the public.

Imahica holds group exhibit of women artists

THE ART OF SHE group exhibition, opening on March 15 at Imahica Art Gallery, features a collection of diverse and deeply personal expressions of womanhood. From the quiet joy of motherhood to the raw intensity of personal struggle, the artworks on display reflect the emotional depth, strength, and resilience of women across the globe, inspired by trailblazing icons like Frida Kahlo, Tracey Emin, and Louise Bourgeois. It also brings together a wide range of mediums and styles like metal sculptures, watercolors, and surrealist paintings. The Art of SHE: Diverse Expressions of Womanhood runs from March 15 to 31. The gallery is at Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd. corner Lee St., Mandaluyong.

Slow art, shadowplay, math lectures at MCAD

THE Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) is inviting the general public to a series of participative free public programs. These are in line with the ongoing exhibition, maria taniguchi: body of work, the first survey show of the internationally acclaimed visual artist. On March 15, artist Lesley-Anne Cao will headline “With Eyes Peeled,” a slow art activity which leads the participants to a deeper appreciation of Taniguchi’s art by looking at it more intently and just a little bit longer. On March 22, visual artist group Karilyo will conduct a shadowplay workshop titled “Hugis at Hubog,” inspired by Taniguchi’s work. The session welcomes 16-year-olds and above, to be held at the Ideation Room of the Atrium at Benilde from 2 to 5 p.m. On March 25, Dr. April Lynne Say-awen will facilitate “Patterns Without End: Mathematical Tilings and Maria Taniguchi’s Brick Paintings,” where the symmetry of tilings of a plane will be discussed at the campus’ Learning Commons. The exhibit maria taniguchi: body of work runs until March 30. MCAD is at the DLS-CSB Design and Arts Campus, Dominga St., Malate, Manila.

French photographer holds solo photo exhibit

FROM March 20 to 24 at the rooftop of Connector Hostel in Poblacion, Makati, Patrice Boiteau’s photo exhibit MABUHAY will bring together abstract compositions and realistic portraits. These showcase different facets of Mr. Boiteau’s photographic work exhibited in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Paris over the last three years. On March 19, 7 p.m., there will also be a cocktail at Astbury in Poblacion where a short film that Mr. Boiteau co-produced, titled TRACÉ, will be shown. Entrance to the exhibit is free. Connector Hostel is located on Kalayaan Ave. corner Don Pedro St., Poblacion, Makati City.

Laforteza, Wilson join cast of Into the Woods

The Theatre Group Asia (TGA) has announced that actress Carla Guevara Laforteza and actor, director, writer, and singer Jamie Wilson are joining the cast of its production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods this year, to be held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at the Circuit Makati. Laforteza will be playing the Giant, Granny, and Snow White. Wilson is set to play Cinderella’s Father/Steward in the show. Into the Woods begins its run in August.

Cinemalaya films shown to female prisoners in Visayas

FOR Women’s Month, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is presenting “Lakbay Sine Para sa mga Inday,” a series of special online screenings of selected award-winning Cinemalaya films for Women Deprived of Liberty (WDL) in three jails in Iloilo City, Pototan-Iloilo, and Bacolod City. The screenings will be held every Sunday and Monday of March for over 500 detainees across the three jails. The Cinemalaya films are all by women, about women, or for women: Sanglaan by Milo Sogueco, Mayohan by Dan Villegas and Paul Sta. Ana, Balota by Kip Oebanda, The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo, Pan de Salawal by Che Espiritu, Utwas at Mga Handum nga Nasulat sa Baras by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, and Primetime Mother by Sonny Calvento. The screening schedules are: Iloilo on March 9, 16, 23, and 30, 9-11 a.m.; and in Pototan and Bacolod on March 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2-4 p.m.