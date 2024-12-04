Arts & Culture (12/04/24)

1 of 5

Montecillo launches horror fiction collection

WRITER Joseph Anthony Montecillo has released his debut collection of short fiction, In the Blood and Other Stories. Published by the University of the Philippines (UP) Press, the book contains 14 of Mr. Montecillo’s short stories written in the past decade. All were previously published in anthologies such as the Philippine Speculative Fiction series or magazines like Philippines Graphic and The Sunday Times Magazine. Included is the titular “In the Blood,” about a mother trying to keep her sons from following in the steps of their serial killer father. In “Pressure and Release,” the stress of an EDSA (Epifanio de los Santos Avenue) traffic jam finally overwhelms an everyday bus driver. In “The Forgotten Bones,” a man who lives in a cemetery has an unexpected experience between rows of tombs. In the Blood and Other Stories is now available at UP Press’ on-campus and online stores, as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

Mac Valdezco, group exhibit at Avellana Art Gallery

TO CLOSE 2024, the Avellana Art Gallery is presenting two shows. One is Mac Valdezco’s solo exhibit Dark Mass, and the other is the group show titled LIGHT. These shows invite visitors to confront the duality of human nature — light and dark, known and unknown. Ms. Valdezco’s works aim to urge the viewer to accept the full spectrum of our existence, including the unseen and the unknown. Meanwhile, the group exhibit displays a collection of works that explore light, in its many forms, as a powerful metaphor for concepts such as enlightenment, hope, transformation, and even illusion. Dark Mass and LIGHT run until the end of the year at the Avellana Art Gallery, 2680 F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City.

Asian violinist, pianist perform with the Manila Symphony Orchestra

ASIA’S rising stars, pianist Muyu Liu and violinist Taihi Chin, will perform with the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra and the Manila Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the GSIS Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Under the baton of conductor Darrell Ang, the concert will feature Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.

Lopez Museum Collection exhibit opens in Iloilo

THE EXHIBIT The Patrimony of All – Ang Panublion sang Tanan, featuring paintings from the Lopez Museum and Library (LML) Collection, is now open for public viewing at the University of the Philippines Visayas Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage in Iloilo City. The exhibit will run until April 2025. Curated by Dr. Patrick Flores, the exhibit showcases works of Filipino artists Juan Luna, Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo, Juan Arellano, and Fernando Amorsolo. It features 16 paintings: four each from Luna and Hidalgo, five from Amorsolo, and three from Arellano. Notable pieces on view include La Moza y El Lego, El Asesinato de Gobernador Bustamante y su Hijo, Native Fruits, and Philippine Scenes I and II. The exhibit is open to the public, providing an opportunity to engage with the works of these influential Filipino artists.

CCP launches animated Lola Basyang short film

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has launched Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang: Ang Mahiwagang Bantay ng Bundok Arayat, a 15-minute animated short film that highlights Filipino folktales while promoting the protection of the country’s natural heritage. The film features the iconic Filipino character Lola Basyang, who guides viewers through the adventure of a boy who discovers a magical world within the slopes of Mount Arayat. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures and learns lessons on courage, friendship, and the importance of preserving nature.

Applications sought for choral festival

THE Andrea O. Veneracion International Choral Festival (AOVICF) is accepting applications for its 2025 edition, scheduled from Aug. 20 to 24, 2025. The festival will feature six categories: Children’s Choir, Equal Voices, Folk Song and Indigenous Music, Mixed Choir, Musica Sacra, and Popular Music. Prizes include P200,000 for the Mixed Choir grand winner and P150,000 for other categories, with additional awards for Best Conductor and Best Performance of the Contest Piece. Amateur choirs with at least two years of existence can apply by submitting a completed application form, an audio or video recording of two to three songs from different genres recorded within the last six months, and a recent curriculum vitae (CV) along with a photo of the choir and conductor. Applications should be e-mailed to secretariat@aovchoralfestph.com with the subject “AOVICF 2025: (Name of Choir)” by April 30, 2025, 11:59 PM (PST). Registration fees are $400 for non-Filipino choirs and P15,000 for Filipino choirs, with proof of payment due by May 30, 2025. Early applicants who submit their applications by Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m., can avail of a 50% discount on the registration fee.