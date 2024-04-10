PPO concert at Bukidnon

THE PHILIPPINE Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, will be having their next outreach concert in Bukidnon for the inauguration of the Bukidnon Center for Culture and the Arts. They will be bringing their music to the New Bukidnon Sports and Cultural Complex Museum, on April 12, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be solo performances on the clarinet by Ariel Sta. Ana and on the bassoon by Fenvee Andra. Featured artists Lara Manigue and Gian Magdangal will also enchant the audience with their music performances.

Patricia Evangelista talk and book signing

FOR her book Some People Need Killing, journalist Patricia Evangelista has garnered much acclaim. On April 13, she will be holding a talk and a book signing for fans who have followed her work, hailed a “journalistic masterpiece” by The New Yorker. It will take place on the 2nd Floor of McKinley Parking Building (above Unimart), Club Filipino Avenue, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and the program starts at 5 p.m. For reservations, message 0947-426-1432.

De La Salle College of Antipolo students exhibit at ARTablado

SENIOR high school students from the Arts and Design track of De La Salle College of Antipolo are having their works displayed at ARTablado in Robinsons Antipolo until April 13. The show, called “Kaleidscope 2: Mirrored Realities,” allows young artists to bring their work to a wider audience. The title not only symbolizes the kaleidoscopic range of artistic expressions and perspectives showcased in the exhibit, but will also forward the legacy of last year’s students.

Peru-Philippines friendship drawing contest

THE “Peru-Philippines Friendship Drawing Contest” is welcoming children from all backgrounds and nationalities to showcase their artistic talents and imagination. It is open to participants between the ages of six to 11, divided into two categories: Category 1 (six to eight years old) and Category 2 (nine to 11 years old). Participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity using any medium, to express their interpretation of the deep-rooted friendship shared between Peru and the Philippines. For further information, reach out to the Honorary Consulate General of Peru in Manila at peruvianconsulate@yahoo.com.