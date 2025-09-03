Arts & Culture (09/03/25)

1 of 10

Joel Wijangco’s shoe exhibit at Yuchengco Museum

AVANT-GARDE footwear designer and art provocateur Joel Wijangco has unveiled his latest exhibit at the Yuchengco Museum, blurring the line between fashion, sculpture, and social commentary. The exhibit showcases over 25 handcrafted shoes, each one acting as a sculptural narrative, from twisted stilettos exploring body dysmorphia to pieces inspired by the fishwife Amazons of Malabon’s wet markets. It is on view at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, until Oct. 15.

Gateway Gallery hosts Pen Medina’s solo exhibit

VETERAN actor Pen Medina is holding his first solo painting exhibit at Gateway Gallery. Titled Paikot-ikot Lang: (Human Condition.ed) The Prelude, the exhibit serves as both a personal milestone and a meditation on the cycles of life, art, and the profound question of humanity’s purpose. It runs until Sept. 12 at the Gateway Gallery on the 5th floor of Gateway Tower, Gateway Mall, Cubao, Quezon City.

CCP welcomes deaf and hard-of-hearing apprentices

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has recently conducted its Front-of-House apprenticeship program with participants belonging to the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community. It provides opportunities for differently abled youth through training in different aspects of arts management and appreciation, as well as theater operations, especially in the frontline service areas. Ten Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing participants went through the two-week-long series of lectures and workshops.

UNICEF, Ang INK collaborate on gifts for a cause

UNICEF Philippines has launched the Hiraya Collection, a new line of all-occasion cards and merchandise. Created in collaboration with Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK), the collection is “all about bringing hope to vulnerable children through beautiful, art-filled gifts.” The limited-edition collection features designs that signify hope, inspired by Ang INK artists’ fondest childhood memories. Among the participating artists are Iori Espiritu, a ceramic artist and illustrator, who designed Sama-Sama, Salo-Salo, which shows children gathering ingredients for a meal; designer and illustrator Kat Mel made Sayaw ng Santan; and grade school teacher and illustrator Al Estrella titled his piece on school Pangalawang Tahanan. The Hiraya Collection includes the UNICEF Cards for Every Occasion, featuring 12 unique designs available for P1,000. The collection also consists of the UNICEF Tote Bag, which comes with a keychain and is available in three different designs for P1,500. Every purchase from the Hiraya Collection supports UNICEF’s programs for children in education, health and nutrition, immunization, protection, climate, environment, resilience, and aid in emergencies. The Hiraya Collection and other UNICEF merchandise, such as the UNICEF Mini Backpack Charm (P1,200), UNICEF Notebooks (P500), and UNICEF Gift Bag (P200), are available exclusively on the UNICEF Giving Shop, UNICEF Philippines’ official online store.

Art House exhibit with 0270501, Veronica Ibarreta

THE upcoming exhibit HUGIS: When Memories Take Shape is set to showcase contemporary art by two artists: 0270501 and Veronica Ibarreta. The exhibit, curated by Marika Constantino, showcases the indigenous materials and unconventional processes of each artist. For 0270501, his pieces are artifacts and mementos best described as controlled chaos. Meanwhile, Ibarreta, known for her pointillism technique and floral series, contributes canvases resulting from contemplation and meditation. The dual exhibit will run from Sept. 5 to 21 at the ArtistSpace, Ayala Museum, Makati Ave., Makati City.

Two-day comics workshop at Y Space

ON Sept. 5 and 6, Y Space will host the workshop “Visual Storytelling: The Language of Comics” which will tackle comic illustration, led by renowned comic book artist Randy Valiente. It will cover character design, sequential layout, and short comic narratives with an emphasis on pacing, framing, and dialogue, all in the span of a two-part session. It takes place on Sept. 5 and 6, 2-4 p.m. The first part costs P900 while the second costs P1,050. Y Space is located at the Yuchengco Museum in RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Register via yuchengcomuseum.org.

Sean Go mounts exhibit on the monumental

FOLLOWING successful exhibitions in Japan, the US, and across Europe, Filipino contemporary artist Sean Go is back in Asia with his solo exhibition Colossus, opening on Sept. 6 at León Gallery International in Makati City. This show presents looks into what it means to be small, overwhelmed, and in awe of things that are bigger. It features towering works reaching up to seven feet in height with widths extending to nine feet, each boasting a mechanical aesthetic. The exhibit will run from Sept. 6 to 16 at León Gallery International in Corinthian Plaza, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City.

PPO set to open 41st concert season

THE 41st music season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will open on Sept. 12 with Concert I: Overture. It will feature acclaimed pianist Andrey Gugnin playing various pieces with the orchestra, including Antonín Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, Op. 92, Sergei Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, Op. 98, E minor. It will take place at The Metropolitan Theatre in Manila. Tickets are priced from P500 to P3,000.

Shell’s 58th NSAC enters partnerships

SHELL Pilipinas Corp. will continue to champion young Filipino artists through this year’s 58th Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC), this time with a roster of partners. These are Boysen Philippines, IFEX, and Airspeed, along with various museums and galleries nationwide. This year’s theme has also been revealed: “Alab” (Flame), “which calls on college students to ignite their creative passion and express ideas that resonate with today’s generation.” For updates on the competition, follow Shell Pilipinas Corp.’s official website and social media channels.

Cecile Licad concert at MiraNila in October

MIRANILA Heritage House & Library, in partnership with the Erehwon Center for the Arts and the P. Ilusorio Foundation, will be presenting the piano concert Cecile Licad Up Close next month. Ms. Licad will play in the garden-surrounded setting of the Gallery MiraNila, with a repertoire of Beethoven, Chopin, Joplin, Liszt, and Schumann. The concert is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the MiraNila Heritage House, 26 Mariposa St., Brgy. Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, Quezon City.