Reaching a wider public

Rotating exhibit at Power Plant showcases 60 artists

“WE MUST CREATE SPACES — physical and digital — where people feel welcome. Exhibits that don’t intimidate, but rather, invite,” said Joanna Preysler Francisco, co-owner of the Provenance Art Gallery, which now has an exhibit at Makati’s Power Plant Mall.

“Promoting Filipino artists, especially emerging ones, is key to this movement. When the youth see someone like them creating, expressing, thriving, they begin to believe that art can be theirs too,” she said in her opening message.

This motivation led the gallery to mount a rotating exhibition, starting in June and lasting until August. It spans various forms of art, from figurative to abstract, from paintings to sculptures, from prints to toys.

Its title, Bridging the Gap, echoes the project’s goal to bring the best of both established and emerging Philippine contemporary artists to the upscale mall, namely to the R/2 level of the south wing.

“Rockwell is a mature mall, surrounded by condominiums that are filled up. For young artists, some who come from as far as Bohol, Cebu, Bacolod, it’s an opportunity to showcase their talents and their work here,” Raul Francisco, co-owner of the Provenance Art Gallery, said at the exhibit opening.

The 60 artists featured throughout the three-month run include Sofia Andres, Bimpoman, Charming Baldemor, Jonathan Baldonado, Miguel Paolo Borja, Emman Cardeño, ESL Chen, Lena Cobangbang, Kim Cruz, Lec Cruz, Katrina Cuenca, Victoria Fabella, Archie Geotina, Solenn Heussaff, Paolo Icasas, Arnel Natividad, Julieanne Ng, Lynyrd Paras, Brave Singh, Kim Hamilton Sulit, Tekla Tamoria, Betsy Westendorp, Wipo, and Blaise Zamora.

While Provenance Art Gallery’s permanent location is at the South Park Plaza in Paseo de Magallanes Commercial Center in Makati, the art market can expect to find them exhibiting on various platforms, both physical and online.

“The landscape has changed, and it’s constantly changing. Over the last 10 years we’ve seen a lot of galleries open up and then, during the pandemic, move online. We have to understand that it’s not just galleries anymore; there are other venues,” said Mr. Francisco.

According to Ms. Preysler Francisco, the art world is being perceived as “an intimidating, exclusive space gated by big names and gallery walls” which makes it feel out of reach for younger collectors.

“Democratizing art is about changing mindsets, shifting perceptions, and reminding the youth, and people in general, that art isn’t only for collectors or critics,” she explained.

While the main target of Bridging the Gap is the Rockwell community, Provenance Art Gallery hopes to reach far beyond that, to provide more exposure for the 60 artists in the exhibit. — Brontë H. Lacsamana