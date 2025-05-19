Fashion finds at Habi Fiesta

1 of 2

WHILE HABI FIESTA, a gathering of local weaving businesses supported by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation through the Gateway Gallery, ended on May 18 after a run in the Gateway Mall’s activity center, interested parties can still contact these vendors and order from them (we asked; we took our measurements in anticipation).

Namarabar Ethnic Crafts & Antiques from Abra makes jackets that have since become our new favorite, copying the lines of certain French cardigans but executing them in pinilian, a sort of cotton brocade woven locally. Raised threads in the design create patterns, such as one showing a figure of a fisherman, executed in blue. Contact them at 0995-214-0675, or at malibradadonato351@gmail.com.

Sky Weavers, meanwhile, makes Ifugao Ikat more wearable in the city, such as in kimonos. They’re on Instagram as @skyweavers.

Abel Kan Burda Ta Ka Itnegan also makes their wares out of pinilian and other inabel (handwoven textiles from the region) — they made long coats with terno butterfly sleeves in the same hefty fabric. They have an Instagram page, @abelkanburdatakaitnegan, but if that’s a mouthful, try gabbygundran5@gmail.com and 0967-621-4480.

Angie’s Yakan Handloom Weaving makes shirts, home linens in the Yakan fabric, and they’re based in Zamboanga. Contact them through Facebook at angiesyakancloth and 0917-854-6111.

Pinangga, based in Manila, makes garments embroidered by women from marginalized communities, creating lovely skirts and tops with European-style smocking and embroidery. They’re on Facebook as Pinangga Ethnic Hand Embroidery, or contact them at 0960-388-2200.

On a similar note, Project Payatas is co-owned by mothers in Payatas (a name once remembered only as a landfill), showing off crafts such as bags and mats. They’re on Facebook as projectpayatasph; or contact them at 0953-290-6903. — JLG