THE various malls in the metro have come out with their schedules for Holy Week, with reduced mall hours later in the week, and most closed on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday — but not all of them. Many of the mall supermarkets, for example, will be open throughout the week. Following in a list of most of the schedules.

SM SUPERMALLS

SM Aura

April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(Supermarket open both days, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday), 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

S Maison

April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(except for select restaurants; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM City Manila

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(Supermarket open on April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SM City Marikina

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(Supermarket open on April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on April 3, 8 a.m to 1 p.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM City North EDSA

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(Supermarket and Hypermarket open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 3, 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM Mall of Asia

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday) : Closed (except select restaurants)

April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM Megamall

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

(Supermarket A open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed April 3)

(Supermarket B open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 3, 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.)

April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Podium

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM Southmall

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ROBINSONS MALLS

All Robinsons Malls are closed on April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday), with a few exceptions:

Robinsons Antipolo: open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m (both days)

Robinsons La Union, Luisita, and Tagaytay: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (both days)

Robinsons Angeles, Gapan, Ilocos, Malolos, Pangasinan, Santiago, Starmills, Tuguegarao, Dasmarinas, Galleria South, Gen. Trias, Lipa, Naga, Palawan, and Iligan: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (April 2 only)

ARANETA CITY

Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza:

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday):Closed

April 4 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AYALA MALLS

Ayala Malls UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Evo City, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Nuvali, Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open for Food and Dining only.

Ayala Malls Nuvali

April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Evo City, Ayala Malls Nuvali, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open for Food and Dining only.

April 3 (Good Friday): Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Glorietta, Greenbelt, One Ayala, Trinoma, Vertis North, Manila Bay, Market! Market!, Circuit, Arca South, Feliz, The 30th, Cloverleaf, Fairview Terraces, Marikina

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Metropoint Mall

April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

ORTIGAS MALLS

Greenhills Mall and Estancia

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FILINVEST MALLS

Festival Mall, Westgate, Main Square, Fora Mall

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

April 4 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MEGAWORLD LIFESTYLE MALLS

Eastwood City, Forbes Town, Uptown Bonifacio, Lucky Chinatown, Greenhouse at The Village Square Alabang, Southwoods Mall, Laguna

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed

Alabang West Parade, Twin Lakes Shopping Village: open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week

The following will be open on April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday):

Eastwood City (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Forbes Town (noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday), Uptown Bonifacio (10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday), Lucky Chinatown (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Greenhouse at The Village Square Alabang (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Southwoods Mall, Laguna (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)