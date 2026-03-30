THE various malls in the metro have come out with their schedules for Holy Week, with reduced mall hours later in the week, and most closed on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday — but not all of them. Many of the mall supermarkets, for example, will be open throughout the week. Following in a list of most of the schedules.
SM SUPERMALLS
SM Aura
April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(Supermarket open both days, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday), 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
S Maison
April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(except for select restaurants; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM City Manila
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(Supermarket open on April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SM City Marikina
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(Supermarket open on April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on April 3, 8 a.m to 1 p.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM City North EDSA
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(Supermarket and Hypermarket open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 3, 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM Mall of Asia
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday) : Closed (except select restaurants)
April 4 (Black Saturday) and April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM Megamall
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
(Supermarket A open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed April 3)
(Supermarket B open April 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 3, 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.)
April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Podium
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM Southmall
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ROBINSONS MALLS
All Robinsons Malls are closed on April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday), with a few exceptions:
Robinsons Antipolo: open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m (both days)
Robinsons La Union, Luisita, and Tagaytay: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (both days)
Robinsons Angeles, Gapan, Ilocos, Malolos, Pangasinan, Santiago, Starmills, Tuguegarao, Dasmarinas, Galleria South, Gen. Trias, Lipa, Naga, Palawan, and Iligan: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (April 2 only)
ARANETA CITY
Gateway Mall 1 & 2, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza:
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday):Closed
April 4 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
AYALA MALLS
Ayala Malls UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Evo City, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Nuvali, Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open for Food and Dining only.
Ayala Malls Nuvali
April 2 (Maundy Thursday): Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Evo City, Ayala Malls Nuvali, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open for Food and Dining only.
April 3 (Good Friday): Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Glorietta, Greenbelt, One Ayala, Trinoma, Vertis North, Manila Bay, Market! Market!, Circuit, Arca South, Feliz, The 30th, Cloverleaf, Fairview Terraces, Marikina
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Metropoint Mall
April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
ORTIGAS MALLS
Greenhills Mall and Estancia
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
FILINVEST MALLS
Festival Mall, Westgate, Main Square, Fora Mall
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
April 4 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
April 5 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
MEGAWORLD LIFESTYLE MALLS
Eastwood City, Forbes Town, Uptown Bonifacio, Lucky Chinatown, Greenhouse at The Village Square Alabang, Southwoods Mall, Laguna
April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday): Closed
Alabang West Parade, Twin Lakes Shopping Village: open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week
The following will be open on April 4 (Black Saturday) to April 5 (Easter Sunday):
Eastwood City (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Forbes Town (noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday), Uptown Bonifacio (10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday), Lucky Chinatown (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Greenhouse at The Village Square Alabang (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Southwoods Mall, Laguna (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)