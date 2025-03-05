Original Filipino musical Pilato takes the stage

IN AN ERA of misinformation, creative agency The Corner Studio is entering the theater scene with its inaugural production, Pilato, which questions just what the truth is, with its story of Pontius Pilate. The musical will take audiences through his divisive decision regarding the fate of Jesus Christ, and how this came to be.

“It’s interesting to look at the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ from the perspective of Pilate, without becoming just another Senakulo. It’s an old story, so we brought it to today’s view, with the question Pilate himself asked over 2,000 years ago — what is the truth?” said Eldrin Veloso, Pilato’s writer and director, in a press conference in February.

“Our challenge is to do this production from a place of nowhere. We’re not yet an established theater company. We’re starting from scratch, and we’re excited to do it with this musical,” he added.

Pilato is an all-original Filipino musical slated to run from April 4 to 13 at the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater Center in Quezon City. Its music is composed by Yanni Robeniol, with Pauline Arejola as the musical director.

Scheduled for the week before Holy Week, the production aims to depict the Roman prefect Pilato as “a man caught in the crossroads of power, faith, and duty,” his ambitions on the line as he comes across the enigmatic figure of Hesus.

Jerome Ferguson plays Pilato, in his first-ever lead role in a musical.

“In my 15 years in theater, I’m honored to be originating a new role. For me, the challenge is to humanize this antagonistic character — that’s how people will see him going into the play,” Mr. Ferguson said.

“Alam na nating lahat na siya nga ang hahatol na ipapapatay si Hesus. Ano ang katotohanan sa pangyayari na iyon? (We all know that he ultimately orders the death of Jesus. But what is the truth behind that event?)” he explained.

Mr. Ferguson will share the stage with Christy Lagapa, a relative newcomer to the scene and a graduating student from the University of the Philippines’ College of Music. She will play Procla, Pilato’s wife.

“I’ve never experienced being a wife, since I’m young, but I’ve been in a relationship. That familiarity with someone, in the character of Procla who is an outspoken, educated, ambitious woman — I can see myself in that,” Ms. Lagapa said. “She gives another perspective of the truth, of what the controversial Pilato is like behind closed doors.”

INVITING REFLECTION

Other members of the cast are Onyl Torres as the historiographer Josepo, Noel Rayos as the magnetic figure of Hesus, Jeremy Manite as the calculating high priest Caiaphas, Marit Samson as Publius, Chan Babutazo as Decimus, and Ard Lim as Marcus.

Mr. Torres said that his is the only fictional character in the musical, through which they will channel the idea of “history repeating itself.”

“Josepo is a combination of different Roman historiographers. He’ll be the one to show how the problems back then are still problems today, how we human beings don’t learn, and tend to have this intrinsic desire to self-destruct, to love, to be jealous, to matter,” he said.

Aside from arriving in time for Holy Week, Pilato also hopes to speak to the critical 2025 elections, with writer-director Mr. Veloso describing it as “a vital meditation on truth in all its complexity.”

For Mr. Rayos, who plays Hesus, the drive to put out this musical comes from the harrowing experience of the pandemic that not many people have fully processed.

“For me, Pilato is part of our decision to do things that matter, that will touch people,” he explained.

Composer Yanni Robeniol spoke to the goal to reach all Filipinos — young and old, religious and non-religious — through the music.

“Ang dami naming pinanghugutan para sa bawat kanta (We drew from a lot of references for each song). The overall structure is similar to Les Miserables, the mood is like Hamilton, and the orchestration is inspired by Disney musicals such as Hercules and Aladdin,” said Ms. Robeniol.

Pilato marks the inaugural theatrical venture of The Corner Studio, a creative branding, production, marketing, and design agency. The musical runs from April 4 to 13, at the PETA Theater Center, with tickets available via pilato.helixpay.ph. — Brontë H. Lacsamana