PYC FOODS Corp. has expanded One World Deli’s world by opening its latest branch in Alabang on May 20. Located in a spacious, stand-alone building in Alabang West, which is actually in Las Piñas City, the deli-café-fresh market concept aims to bring the eat-healthy ethos to the south of the metropolis.

One World Deli features goods from around the world: award-winning French cheeses, fresh produce sourced locally from the likes of Silang-based Pedro Farms, and antibiotic- and hormone-free Angus and Wagyu beef from Jack’s Creek in Australia, to name a few.

The deli is a high-end supermarket, with items that can either be taken home or cooked on the spot and served in their dine-in area. Its menu features chef-crafted dishes like Truffle Adobo Garlic Fried Rice, which uses clean pork sourced from family farms in Bicol.

Of course, a fan favorite is the steak, care of Braveheart Foods, known for their premium small-batch Black Angus beef.

Founded in 2022, One World Deli developed not just a loyal following in Makati, but drew in residents from the south, according to PYC Foods Corp. President and founder Julio “Jun” Sy.

“This is for the southern community of Las Piñas and Muntinlupa residents that have been clamoring to be served,” he said at the opening. “Our mission is to provide the freshest, healthiest, and most delicious food that can bring genuine happiness.”

With its clean lines, warm lighting, and colorful shelves, One World Deli’s new Alabang outpost aims to be “a haven for Filipino shoppers in the middle class.”

“Beyond that, we aim to help farmers and small producers, some of whom actually live here in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa, and showcase them alongside world-class manufacturers whose excellent products we’ve brought here,” Mr. Sy said.

More branches are set to open within the next two years: in Timog Ave. in Quezon City, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and Tagaytay in Cavite.

“In this journey, we want to engage our customers with a continuous conversation to find ways to innovate, and fulfill our promise in making healthier and more joyful food experiences,” he said.

One World Deli Alabang is located at Alabang West, Daang Hari Road, Almanza Dos, Las Piñas City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana