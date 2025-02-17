PINOY BIG BROTHER alum and pop singer Maymay Entrata (née Marydale Entrata) is the new face of Garnier in the Philippines, specifically for its new skin cleanser.

This as the brand is planning to release a new men’s line.

Garnier is one of the brands under the L’Oreal group.

At the sidelines of the launch of the Garnier Green Academy in Makati on Feb. 7 (the exhibit, about Garnier’s multiple skin products, ended that weekend), the brand introduced the celebrity as its new face, specifically for their new product, Bright Complete Vitamin C Serum Cleanser.

The cleanser claims to be able to brighten skin in just one wash, acting like a Vitamin C serum. Tested on over 200 Asian consumers, including Filipinos, it removes up to 99% of impurities. To that effect, Ms. Entrata has starred in a commercial for the facial wash, with her own dance steps.

This cleanser is coupled with Garnier’s own Vitamin C Booster Serum, newly reformulated, that aims to tackle hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone caused by high sun exposure. Tested on over 500 Asian skin tones, including Filipino skin, this serum targets dark spots and brightens skin, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

In an interview backstage, Ms. Entrata told a group of media guests that she has been using Garnier products for a long time. She said that she has been using the brand’s micellar water for cleansing and makeup removal. “Ito lang iyong naging effective sa mukha ko. Sobrang sensitive kasi ng skin ko eh (this is the only one that has been effective for my face. My skin is very sensitive),” she said.

The singer also said that she will be releasing a new single come Feb. 20, titled “Paradise.”

Speaking about the brand’s choice of endorser, Jamie Sy Ching, Garnier marketing director in the Philippines, said, “She embodies basically the core of the brand. It’s both fun, and at the same time, it’s elevated.”

The brand also announced the arrival of Garnier Men in the Philippines, a lineup that will address skin problems that men encounter, including face washes and moisturizers.

“Garnier Skin can cater to both males and females,” Ms. Sy Ching said, but, “We want to make sure that we listen to that feedback.” — JLG