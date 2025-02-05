MODERNIST PAINTER Nena Saguil was a Filipino pioneer of abstract art. But aside from the impact of her cosmic paintings and ink drawings, there is a side of her not many know — that she was a woman of the Filipino diaspora. From the age of 40, she had lived in Paris, France, to pursue a career in painting.

Menial work sustained Ms. Saguil’s artistic practice throughout the 1950s and 1960s, her dedication to her art shining through despite being away from the Philippines. This thread of the diasporic experience has since continued across generations of Filipino artists.

With the goal to “bring something refreshing yet resonant to the local art scene,” boutique multi-platform creative brand The Art House has mounted a tribute show for Ms. Saguil, featuring a collection of works by nine artists from the Filipino diaspora.

Titled LAKBAY: Voyages into the Absolute with Nena Saguil, the exhibit will be on view at the mezzanine of Discovery Primea from Feb. 8 to 12. “Having my aunt as the point artist showcasing expatriate work really would have been a dream come true for her, if she was still around,” said Ms. Saguil’s nephew, Benjamin Saguil, at the media launch of the exhibit on Jan. 27.

“The Philippine art community is really progressing, even in the other side of the world in Europe and the United States, where they are showcasing that unique experience of being in a different culture and yet maintaining their character as a Filipino,” he added.

A COMMON LINK TRACED

The exhibit features work by Jana Benitez, Rose Cameron, Kim Cruz, John Wayne Forte, and Jaclyn Reyes in the US, Lizza May David in Germany, Marissa Gonzalez in Switzerland, Racso Jugarap in Belgium, and Kulay Labitigan in the UK. The exhibit was curated by Marika Constantino in partnership with the Nena Saguil Foundation.

“We’re very lucky that the foundation loaned to us several pieces to be displayed. The nine artists we tapped, who are intergenerational and from different parts of the world, all responded and reacted to Ms. Saguil’s works,” explained Ms. Constantino.

“The diasporic experience, which may be consciously or unconsciously manifested in their artworks, is a common linkage with the artists in this exhibition,” she added.

The works can be very different. For example, Marissa Gonzalez, a figurative painter based in Switzerland, currently works in the tromp l’oeil illusory style of realism using grisaille painting on stained glass. Meanwhile, Kulay Labitigan works with colorful yarn assemblage to make an installation reflecting the “digital island” that overseas Filipino workers reside in. He draws from the contrasting experiences of his sunny childhood in rural Quezon province and his current life as a gay Filipino migrant in London.

As a curator, Ms. Constantino said that the exhibit aims to be both “a visual conversation and art experience that honors the stories of the Philippine diaspora,” with Ms. Saguil’s life and work as an anchor point.

In a quote highlighted by The Art House, Ms. Saguil once said, “Your ‘roots’ will always be expressed in anything you do.

“I think we are too conscious of being ‘Filipino.’ The important thing is sincerity… Therefore, one must free oneself — within one’s self.”

A VENUE FOR THE GLOBAL FILIPINO

The Art House is a platform for Philippine artists, community engagement, and cultural exchange. Founded in 2019 by Juan Carlo Pineda, Maritess Pineda, and Maiqui Pineda — all from the Pineda family of art collectors — the platform endeavors to create a common ground for both the audience and artists.

“For National Art Month, we wanted to present a different proposition, something new and fresh. We were keen on bringing audiences stories and experiences not usually found in the local art market,” said Mr. Pineda, chief executive officer of The Art House, at the launch.

“We’d like to think that our work as a platform helps to revitalize the patron-artist relationship,” he added.

The artists participating in Lakbay were handpicked by the boutique platform from recommendations by industry insiders and extensive research. The Tourism Promotions Board and the British Council are also exhibit partners, helping in bringing the nine artists back to the motherland for a series of talks.

From Feb. 9 to 12, one or two of the artists will be sharing their insights at 4 p.m. at the exhibition space, for visitors to understand the various processes and practices on display.

“We are an artist’s platform, focused on talent and highlighting what they have to say,” said Mr. Pineda. “Unlike the traditional gallery, we have a clear vision for engaging with local communities.”

For more information about The Art House, visit www.arthouseph.com or follow them on Instagram via @thearthouse_. — Brontë H. Lacsamana