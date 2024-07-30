HOLIDAY FACTORY, a tour operator from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officially launched its operations in the Philippines on Monday.

The company offers comprehensive packages that include hotel stays, flights, transfers, tour guides, and insurance for both local and international destinations.

“With our German background, we stand for quality and make sure you get more for less money. Just as we transformed the travel industry in the UAE approximately ten years ago, we are aiming to change travel habits in the Philippines,” Sandra Daemmrich, general manager at Holiday Factory, said at the launch on July 29.

Holiday Factory differentiates itself by providing packages at prices reportedly 50% lower than the market rate. These packages can be booked online with flexible travel options, eliminating the need for multiple providers.

Prior to this launch, Holiday Factory’s services were limited to the UAE and Georgia.

The company has had a presence in the Philippine market for several years but is now formally expanding its operations.

“We noticed that the Philippines has a rapidly growing mid-income segment, more than a third of which is looking for affordable holiday packages,” said Hakan Bagar, Holiday Factory’s business development director for international markets.

Holiday Factory said it is not a reselling agency but a direct package tour operator. The company manages its own package offerings, which are designed to simplify the holiday booking process.

“We have people who personally go there, handpick the hotels, airlines, and transportation partners, negotiate prices, and commit to them a high number of guests. From this, we get the significantly lower rates,” Mr. Bagar said.

In conjunction with its market entry, Holiday Factory will conduct a giveaway campaign offering free sign-ups on its website to 100 lucky travelers.

The company’s Philippine offerings include destinations such as Boracay, Siargao, and Puerto Princesa, as well as international locations like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Dubai, and the Maldives. For example, the Boracay package starts at P3,699 for an overnight stay, including flights, accommodations, transfers, insurance, and tour guides. The Bangkok package ranges from P11,899 for a two-star accommodation to under P14,899 for a four-star option.

Holiday Factory’s Philippine website is available at holidayfactory.ph. — Brontë H. Lacsamana