Entertainment News (01/17/25)

PPO holds first concert for 2025

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) begins the year with an evening of majestic melodies. For Europa, the 4th concert in its 40th season which started last year, the PPO will perform Zoltán Kodály’s Dance of Galanta, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, op. 88, G Major. Cleveland concertmaster David Radzynski will be a guest for this symphonic journey. The concert will take place on Jan. 17 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati.

Odette Quesada holds homecoming concert

THE QUEEN of pop and R&B in the 1980s and ’90s will be holding a “coming home” concert, Odette Quesada Hits 60, marking her 60th birthday at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, Taguig, on Jan. 17, 18, and 24.

J-Pop and K-Pop concerts this weekend

RETRO horror-inspired J-pop group Phantom Siita will hold a concert, Moth to a Flame, produced by Japanese singer-songwriter Ado, in Manila on Jan. 18. The Manila leg of their first-ever world tour will be held at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura, Taguig City. Meanwhile, the Manila leg of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, on Jan. 18 and 19.

Greenhills Mall hosts Lion Dance Competition

TO welcome the Year of the Wooden Snake this Chinese New Year, the Greenhills (GH) Mall, in partnership with Pawchester and Huang Lion & Dragon Dance Group, is hosting the country’s first-ever Lion Dance Competition, with a grand prize of P100,000, on Jan. 19. It will feature 10 Lion Dance teams who will showcase their talent and creativity in adding their own flare to the well-known cultural performance, with five categories: Snake, Centipede, Bridge, Drunken, and Scorpion. The first runner-up will receive P80,000 and the second runner-up will get P50,000. The Lion Dance Competition will be held at the East Wing Atrium of GH Mall on Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bistro Group marks 30 years with 30% off on Jan. 19

THE BISTRO GROUP is marking its 30th anniversary by offering a 30% discount at participating Bistro restaurants on Jan. 19. Starting out with TGIFriday’s, the Bistro Group has since grown to over 25 brands. The 30% discount will be offered all day on Jan. 19 at following The Bistro Group restaurants: TGIFriday’s, Watami, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, Modern Shang, Red Lotus, Fish & Co., Siklab, Krazy Garlik, Bulgogi Brothers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s, Olive Garden, Hard Rock Cafe, Secret Recipe, Tomatito, Las Flores, Rumba, Rambla, The Test Kitchen, Ember, and Helm (a reservation fee is required for Helm). Diners who spend a minimum of P3,000 will get 30% off (up to P2,500), valid for dine in only. The discount will be applied on food and beverage inclusive of VAT.

AFM’s Le Cine Club to screen Ati film Tumandok

ALLIANCE Française de Manille’s Le Cine Club will be showing the Cinemalaya 2024 winner Tumandok as part of their weekly film screenings. Featuring an all-Ati non-professional acting ensemble speaking in their own language, Inati, the film reveals the struggle of this indigenous people to reclaim their land. The screening will be held on Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the AFM Cinema, 209 Nicanor Garcia Ave., Bel-Air II, Makati City. There is a P250 registration fee. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the indigenous people’s community featured in the film.

Malcolm Todd releases new single

INDIE rising star Malcolm Todd has dropped a new single, “Chest Pain (I Love)” via Columbia Records. The alternative-pop newcomer’s buzzy track has already trended on TikTok. The track, which dives into the emotional rollercoaster of love and heartbreak, was produced by Mr. Todd, his bandmate Jonah Cochran, and frequent collaborator Charlie Ziman. “Chest Pain (I Love)” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Operation Blood Hunt premieres on Lionsgate Play

ON the streaming platform Lionsgate Play, World War II gets a supernatural twist in Operation Blood Hunt, a film where werewolves bring the terror. The horror film is set on a remote South Pacific Island in 1944, and stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the hard-drinking occult expert Reverend Conte. He teams up with a ragtag crew of military rejects to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of a Marine unit. Supporting actors include former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Sonia Couling, and Louis Mandylor, who also directs this thriller. Operation Blood Hunt is out now via Lionsgate Play.

Viu offers lineup of Korean variety shows

THERE are many Korean variety shows now available on the streaming platform Viu. There are a couple of idol competitions — the interactive audition program Project 7 that aims to form a seven-member boy group, and the survival show Universe League that seeks to form a boy band under the guidance of K-pop legends. The heartwarming show Whenever Possible puts the spotlight on ordinary Korean citizens while Rented in Finland follows four Korean stars who move to rural Finland. Finally, there’s the cooking competition Paik’s Les Miserables, hosted by Chef Paik who leads participants on Spartan-style missions.