Entertainment News (01/27/23)

Maria Clara at Ibarra tackles El Fili

GMA Network’s TV show Maria Clara at Ibarra, based on National Hero Jose Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere, has finished the events in the novel and is moving on to those of its sequel, El Filibusterismo. The show revolves around Klay, a 21st century nurse who finds herself transported into the 19th century world of Noli Me Tangere. As the show’s Book 2 begins, Klay returns to her family, but still has a lot of questions about what will happen to her friends in Noli. Surprised by what she learns after finishing reading the book, she starts to read El Filibusterismo. Upset by the tragic ending of the novel, and eager to save her beloved characters, Klay insists on transmigrating to the story of El Filibusterismo. For this season, Dennis Trillo takes up a new character, that of Simoun. Joining the cast as characters of El Filibusterismo are Khalil Ramos as Basilio, Pauline Mendoza as Juli, Julia Pascual as Paulita, Kim De Leon as Isagani, and Arnold Reyes as Kabesang Tales. Catch the beginning of El Filibusterismo on Maria Clara at Ibarra on weeknights at 8 p.m. on GMA and at 9:40 p.m. on GTV.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Disney+

MARVEL Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut on streaming service on Disney+ on Feb. 1. The film follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The movie introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation.

Advanced tickets to new Ant-Man film

ADVANCED tickets are available for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, showing in Philippine cinemas starting on Feb. 15. The film is the third installment of the Ant-Man movie franchise and the first film of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5. After rescuing Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the previous movie, superheroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together with Janet, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), they explore the Quantum Realm once more. Upon entering the Realm, they encounter a bizarre new world with unique creatures and meet Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Book tickets and check schedules here: https://movies.disney.ph/ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania?int_cmp=others:others:cta-showtimes:amatwq Follow Marvel Studios Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest news and promos.