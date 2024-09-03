Entertainment News (09/03/24)

1 of 9

CCP Met: Live in HD ends with Dead Man Walking

SEASON 9 of The Met Opera in HD — a collaboration between the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Metropolitan Opera of New York, the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., and Ayala Malls Cinemas — culminates with Jake Heggie’s contemporary opera Dead Man Walking on Sept. 3, 5:30 p.m., at Greenbelt 3 Cinema 1 in Makati City. Based on a nonfiction book of the same name, this opera explores themes of humanity and justice, its story beginning and ending with a murder. Tickets are priced at P350. Students and young professionals may enjoy the screening for P100 upon presenting a valid ID. Tickets are available at Greenbelt ticket booths and on the website www.sureseats.com.

Bacolod Film Festival to kick off in September

THE Bacolod Film Festival has released the trailers for the 10 films that will be part of the festival program. They are: Chelsea Tasic’s A Flower a Day, Charlene Mead Tupas’ Aninaw, Victor Villanueva’s Blind Date, Poli Gonzales and Massah Gonzales-Gamboa’s Chicken Inasal, Reginald Amador and Zack B. Verzosa’s Glub, Pau Ortaliz Santos and Nina Aira Villanueva’s Laragway sa Karon, Banjo Hinolan’s Manokan Country, Willbryan Garcia’s Puli Na, Diche Lesly, VinJo Entuna’s Sa Pwesto ni Pistong, and Alvin Diaz and Oscar Severino Villanueva’s The Mansion. The films will screen from Sept. 12 to 15 at SM City Bacolod and Ayala Malls Capitol Central. Visit Bacolod Film Festival’s social media pages for more details.

Raymond Lauchengco’s 40th anniversary concert

SINGER, artist, and director Raymond Lauchengco has announced that he will be performing live at The Theatre at Solaire on Nov. 23 in a concert titled Just Got Lucky. The concert will mark the 40th anniversary of his storied music career, and will include the beloved ’80s soundtrack of the Bagets hit movie and generation. For partnership, tickets, and block buying inquiries, e-mail info@raymondlauchengco.com.

Dhruv releases debut album

SINGER-songwriter and producer Dhruv has dropped Private Blizzard, his debut album via Little Worry/RCA Records. The album features Dhruv’s new single “One and Only” alongside previously released tracks like “Grieving,” “Speed of Light,” “How?,” and “Tragedy.” Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-nominated producer JT Daly, Private Blizzard reflects the full range of emotions that the Indian-descended Singaporean musician felt as he set out to make his debut album from a place of creative honesty. The album is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Josh Cullen releases new single

SB19’S Josh Cullen has returned with “Silent Cries,” an emo-type, guitar-driven song that serves as a pre-release single for his upcoming album, Lost and Found, due next month. In it, the P-Pop soloist trades his urban-leaning music for Midwestern emo. The song revisits his past with the accompanying music video following him as he goes to places that were once a vital part of his childhood. “Silent Cries” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Parqal mall opens outdoor sports complex

PARQAL, the flagship development of Aseana City in Parañaque, has launched Bounce, an outdoor sports complex designed to cater to sports enthusiasts of all levels. The new facility boasts of two multi-purpose courts, ideal for pickleball and volleyball, and a basketball court. There is a full-sized 2,213-sq.m. football pitch, now home to young athletes training under the Azkals Development Academy. Reservations and payments for any of the amenities can be made through www.bounceatparqal.com.

Felip brings 7sins to Japan

COMING from his successful first solo show, 7sins the Album Concert, Felip is now set to bring his 7sins album to Japan. The album takes the form of a physical CD exclusively in Japan, which fans worldwide have begun to pre-order since July via Tower Records Japan, Amazon Japan, and CDJapan. Exclusive 7sins merchandise, content, and a bonus track entitled “Tokyo” will come with the physical CD. Felip held an autograph signing event at Tower Records Shibuya and the album concert at the Shibuya duo Music Exchange. Felip is also known by the stage name Ken, as a main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist of the P-pop boy group SB19.

MYX brings back VJ Search, MYX Music Awards

THE MYX VJ Search and annual MYX Music Awards will be back this year. Media and entertainment brand MYX announced the news at the end of August. The VJ Search will hold its hunt for video jocks for the first time since its 2019 run. It previously produced MYX VJs and alums like Chino Luis-Pio, Joyce Pring, Aya Fernandez, and Samm Alvero. Meanwhile, the MYX Music Awards will be held in November, when it will recognize today’s hitmakers. It was last held virtually in 2021.

James Reid releases new single

IN light of the resurgence in popularity of his original Pilipino music (OPM) smash hit “Randomantic,” James Reid has returned to the spotlight with a mellow, pop-leaning single titled “Sandal.” The new track, released under Sony Music Entertainment and Careless, has stripped-down acoustic elements and vocals, making up a sweet serenade in the Filipino language. It was written by Mr. Reid and Luke April of the Davao-based hip-hop and R&B group Playertwo. “Sandal” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.