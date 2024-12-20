Entertainment News (12/20/24)

1 of 3

Historical film Jose Rizal set to premiere on Netflix

THE digitally restored and remastered version of the 1998 historical film Jose Rizal will be available for streaming on Netflix Philippines starting Dec. 30, Rizal Day. Produced by GMA Pictures and directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya, the film, written by Ricky Lee, Jun Lana, and Peter Ong Lim, chronicles the life of the Philippine national hero, with Cesar Montano portraying the title role. Jose Rizal won 17 out of 18 awards at the 1998 Metro Manila Film Festival, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. The restoration, completed by Central Digital Lab and GMA Post Production, is part of GMA Pictures’ tribute to Philippine cinema. The remastered version premiered at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, bringing the cinematic masterpiece to a new audience.

Season 3 of The White Lotus on Max, HBO in February

THE third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus will premiere on Max and HBO on Monday, Feb. 17. Set at an exclusive Thai resort, the eight-episode season follows the intertwined lives of guests and employees over the course of a week. The new season stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, and more. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus has earned critical acclaim, with the first season winning 10 Emmy Awards and the second season receiving five wins. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max, with subscriptions starting at P149/month.

2-month free access to Max for new PLDT Home subscribers

FROM Dec. 10 to Feb. 9, new customers to PLDT Home Fiber Unli All Plan 1799 will receive two months of free access to the Max Standard plan, giving them access to a wide range of content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC Universe, Cartoon Network, and more. The new subscribers will be able to stream the latest blockbuster movies like Barbie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, along with popular series such as Game of Thrones, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Friends. Max also features real-life stories from brands like Discovery, TLC, and Food Network, as well as family-friendly content from Cartoon Network. Local originals, including On The Job, are also available for streaming.

Regina Song’s Fangirl: The Tour coming to PHL in January

REGINA SONG, the Singapore-based singer-songwriter, is bringing her concert, Fangirl: The Tour, to the Philippines next month, with shows in key Southeast Asian cities. Her Manila performances will take place on Jan. 24 at Jess&Pat’s in Quezon City for an acoustic solo set, followed by a full-band concert at Sari-Sari Cocktails in Makati City on Jan. 25, featuring guest acts like dwta, syd hartha, Muri, and Clara Benin. The tour follows the success of Ms. Song’s breakout single, “the cutest pair,” which gained traction on TikTok and charted across Southeast Asia. Her debut album, fangirl, was released in June. Tickets for the Manila shows are available at bit.ly/reginasongmanila.