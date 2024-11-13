THOSE afflicted with Parkinson’s disease (PD) must contend with tremors, stiffness, and uncontrollable movements in their body as a result of the deterioration of their nervous system. Proper care is needed for diagnosed individuals to have a good quality of life.

Bereber Sayaw PD, an art-based supportive care service founded by Filipino-Australian choreographer and performer Novy Bereber, aims to fill that gap by offering dance therapy to PD patients.

“We believe in helping everyone, especially the underserved individuals with PD. We strongly believe in the power of love and joy in the art of dance,” said Mr. Bereber at the launch of his initiative on Nov. 5.

“Some parts of their body may be diseased, but no one is immune to music and dance — on the contrary, they are fully attuned to it.”

With the goal of uplifting individuals with the illness, the therapy-based dance program involves lessons in an easygoing social setting. All principles, approaches, and concepts taught in the classes are selected to benefit those with the condition.

HOW IT STARTED

Mr. Bereber told BusinessWorld that his love for dancing and teaching, which saw him choreographing for many Philippine dance companies over the years, found its greater purpose upon discovering what PD was.

“It started when I saw a job advertisement for a Parkinson’s teacher for dance. I had no idea what it was at the time, but I later took workshops in Australia as well as additional classes in New York,” he said.

In 2019, Bereber Sayaw PD was born. Combining Mr. Bereber’s experience as a performer and choreographer plus his additional training on PD, the program’s chair-based dance movements target parts of the body that need more attention.

The description of the program reads: “It consists of exercises that target the spine, upper limbs and hands while providing a stable, safe base to engage the lower extremities. These movements are effective means to stimulate the participant’s creativity, imagination, cognitive skills, and emotions through movements.”

“Because of increased movement and coordination through dance, participants get to exercise more and chase away the horrendous issues like loss of balance and muscle control,” he added.

FURTHER GOALS

For Mr. Bereber, aside from providing dance therapy, the awareness about the disease raised by the organization’s campaigns can “break the misconception that there is nothing much we can do once an individual is affected by Parkinson’s.”

“We can help these individuals turn their lives around, finding joy and hope in staying active, expressing themselves, or reaching their full potential no matter their age or circumstance,” he explained. The advocacy campaign will be led by partner creative agency Brand Worx.

Bereber Sayaw PD hopes to be a nationally recognized foundation with a vision to help the underserved PD community in the Philippines and in Asia through supportive care.

“By creating a hub, a center, where they can gather and share their experiences through the art of dance and music, we allow them to see that there is no right or wrong in how they choose to express,” Mr. Bereber said.

The Parkinson’s Disease Care Ecosystem of Patients-Carers-Benefactors-Medical Community-LGUs is now connected under the dance programs.

For more information on Bereber Sayaw PD, visit its social media pages. — Brontë H. Lacsamana