CARDIO, weight, and strength training tend to involve a lot of different workout regimens. For fitness-minded Filipinos, this makes working out quite demanding both physically and in terms of schedule — but not in the 45-minute class Ultra Lagree.

“Basically it’s low impact, high intensity. You sweat even if you’re moving really slow because the focus of it is the smaller muscle groups, the slow-twitch muscles,” said Ultra Lagree coach Jai Lawan, who is an accredited master trainer.

Unlike lifting weights at the gym, which utilizes “fast-twitch muscles,” Ultra Lagree targets muscles that people don’t usually use.

Ms. Lawan is just one of the many instructors teaching at the Ultra Lagree workout studio, located in three different locations in Metro Manila. These are at Mitsukoshi Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig; Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig City; and the Bonavida Center in Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City.

BusinessWorld was able to try out one of the sessions to see what Ultra Lagree is like. The class, held in the Estancia branch, had five participants.

The Megaformer machine is at the center of the workout. It is a piece of fitness equipment that one gets on top of to do the various exercises, with adjustments moving the rear and front platforms as needed for each position.

Before the class, first-timers are given a brief overview of how to adjust the Megaformer, which is helpful. But as soon as the workout starts, it is unavoidable to feel overwhelmed by the machine and how fast others in the class seem to work it. It takes a few minutes for a newbie to actually catch up and be on time with the others, especially for those cautious about being out of balance or even falling off.

Be it lunges or planks, Megaformer users are challenged to stabilize themselves during movements and activate the slow-twitch muscles that Ms. Lawan was talking about. It’s perfect for those with back problems like scoliosis and the like, since the low-level impact doesn’t put pressure on the joints and connective tissues.

Because it takes place within just 45 minutes, Lagree is a mix of time under tension — and afterwards, people feel as if they had come from a bodybuilding workout.

FOR VARIOUS FITNESS LEVELS

Established by Sebastian Lagree in 2006, Ultra Lagree now has three branches in the Philippines as of this year. The idea of bringing Lagree to the country began after couple Harold and Ela Lee experienced their first class in Los Angeles in 2018.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be simple to grow a Lagree community since it is a specialized workout that was quite hard for some to understand, but we succeeded in offering high quality classes, urging people to give it a try, and maintaining a welcoming atmosphere to give all our clients a personalized service,” said Ultra Lagree proprietor Mr. Lee in a statement.

Ms. Lawan added that the reason they’ve found success so far is the fact that Lagree “meets diverse workout demands, regardless of fitness levels, ages, and body types.”

A Lagree session involves a maximum of seven participants, because the instructor must keep an eye on each one to guide their use and proper form on the Megaformer machines.

“I remember when I was new, I had a client who was a CrossFit and boxing trainer. He was really big and I was worried because he might have an easy time — but in the first few minutes on the machine, he was shaking!” Ms. Lawan said.

“That’s when I realized Lagree is different. It utilizes different muscles that we don’t normally use,” she explained.

Whether for beginners or experienced fitness buffs, combining resistance training and cardio into one workout has its benefits. The obvious one felt afterwards is how the muscles are refreshingly sore from stretching and contracting while maintaining balance.

Ms. Lawan recommended that everyone at least try it once — though it will take two or three sessions to get fully comfortable with the machine.

“It may look intimidating, but every workout challenges everyone to step outside the comfort zone to be stronger and better,” she said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

