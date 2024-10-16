Arts & Culture (10/16/24)

1 of 2

Fifth Wall Fest celebrates the fusion of art and tech

ON OCT. 19-20, the Fifth Wall Fest returns with a new chapter, hosting the UK’s Alexander Whitley Dance Co. (AWDC) and Otmo, an innovative virtual reality platform that aims to showcase a unique blend of technology and artistry. AWDC, renowned for its pioneering use of technology to reshape dance, will offer hands-on VR sessions where participants can explore the dynamic intersection of physical movement and digital creation. With the support of the British Council, participants will have the chance to engage in an immersive workshop and explore Otmo, merging dance with digital art and technology. “Technology is an extraordinary tool for artists. It expands the possibilities of art and provides new, transformative ways to connect with audiences. At the British Council, we’re always excited to support innovative ways of expression,” said Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, the British Council’s Head of Arts, in a statement. Sessions for professionals and the public are scheduled accordingly. No dance background required. The Fifth Wall Festival was launched online in 2020 as a home-based dance film festival during the pandemic. It has grown into the Philippines’ premier international movement platform. This year’s festival takes place at the historic residence of Narcisa’ Doña Sisang’ V. Buencamino-de Leon, the former president of LVN Pictures, at 36 Broadway Ave. corner 9th St., New Manila, Quezon City. Tickets are available at https://fifthwall.helixpay.ph.



Louie Cordero, Jordin Isip exhibits at MO_Space

IN his fourth solo show at MO_Space, opening Oct. 19, Louie Cordero continues his obsession with the ornate and the grotesque. A devotee of B movies, horror comics, kitsch, and surrealist art, Mr. Cordero explores skewed images of dread and dark humor in his new work. His paintings will be on display in the exhibit Unknown Memory which will run until Nov. 17. At the same time, Jordan Isip’s works will be featured at MO_Space as well in the exhibit Ten Hour Drawings. Devising a plan to create a 10-hour drawing each week for an entire year, he explores this self-imposed concept, which has ultimately evolved into an extensive meditation and a record of his journey in making art within a structured time commitment. The exhibition showcases the first 33 drawings to illustrate the development of his technique and thought process throughout the year. His works will also run until Nov. 17. MO_Space is located on the 3rd floor of the MOS Design Building on 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan to return to the stage

JUN ROBLES LANA’s award-winning play-turned-film, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, will return to the stage after 30 years as a debut production of IdeaFirst Live. To be staged at PETA Theater Center in Quezon City in March 2025, the play stars Kate Alejandrino, Ross Pesigan, and Martin del Rosario, under the direction of Gawad Buhay awardee Tuxqs Rutaquio. Written by Mr. Lana in 1993, it is better known for its 2015 film version. IdeaFirst Live, the new production company set up by Mr. Lana and Elmer Gatchalian, aims to bring illuminating stories to the stage. Tickets to Anino Sa Likod ng Buwan will be made available this October. For more information, stay tuned to IdeaFirst’s social media pages.

Dulaang UP presents Nanay Bangis in November

DULAANG UP will be staging Nanay Bangis, an adaptation of Mother Courage and Her Children by Bertolt Brecht, on Nov. 15 to Dec. 1 at the IBG-KAL Theater, UP Diliman, Quezon City. It is adapted by Rody Vera and directed by J. William Herbert Sigmund Go. Nanay Bangis is the story of Bangis, a mother who loses her children to the conflict between the Moro National Liberation Front and the Philippine army from 1971 to 1981. This period piece challenges the romanticized concept of war as an act of nationalism and valor. Rather, it reveals entangled narratives of survival that define the complexities of war. This DUP CLASSICS’ Brechtian staging brings together returning alumni, now industry professionals, and young emerging talents from the theater program in this collaboration.