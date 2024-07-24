Arts & Culture (07/24/24)

1 of 9

Ayala Museum holds talk on OPM

THE event “Bakit Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika? A Celebration of Original Pilipino Music” will be held on July 25 at 5 p.m. It includes a talk and performance by original Pilipino music (OPM) singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon. Tina Arceo-Dumlao and Cecil Ayson will also be among the speakers. It will be held at the Ayala Museum in Makati. Regular tickets cost P350 while senior, PWD, and student discounted tickets cost P200. Tickets include free one-day access to the Filipinas Heritage Library until July 31.

CCP Young Music Scholars in free concert

PIANIST Aidan Ezra Baracol, flautist Mark Kenedy Rocas, violinist Adrian Nicolas Ong, and soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada — collectively known as the CCP Young Music Scholars — are taking center stage in the new edition of the PPO Young People’s Concert. Produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the concert aims to inspire and educate a new generation. Through an entertaining lecture-demonstration format, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will introduce classical music and its various instruments in a fun and enjoyable way. It takes place on July 27, 5 p.m., at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium, Manila. The concert is free to the public.

Leo Valledor, Pow Martinez shows at Silverlens

SILVERLENS Manila has announced its shows for July: Leo Valledor’s “At First Sight,” and Pow Martinez’s eponymous solo exhibition. Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential Filipino-American artists, Mr. Valledor will be showcasing canvases of almost pure color, organized in terms of geometric fields, very nearly flat with barely a tone to suggest an illusion of dimension. Meanwhile, Mr. Martinez will present his surreal works known for bold colors and whimsical compositions, derived from a digital landscape full of movie tropes, pop culture moments, and the expanse of the online space. The two exhibitions will be on view from July 25 to Aug. 17 at Silverlens Manila, 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City.

Queer shadow puppets reimagine Filipino mythology

THE PLAY Lakapati aims to discuss queer experiences in Filipino culture. The two-act shadow puppet play follows the titular character, an intersex god of agriculture and fertility once revered by the Tagalogs, as they embark on a journey to self-discovery and meet Bathala. Produced by Balay Tamawo Puppet Theater, a group of Theater Arts students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) and directed by Gio C. Potes, it features Andrea Resurreccion and Kelsi Labador as the two leads. “By reimagining the myth of Lakapati and Bathala, we wish to explore the queer experiences in the two of the most prominent social structures in the Philippines today — religion and family,” the group explained. Lakapati will be staged from Aug. 5 to 9, with performances at 2 and 6 p.m. There is a gala on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. All shows will be at the Black Box Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are available at P350 for VIP and P300 for Regular tickets. The Gala is P450.

F.B. Concepcion works at Avellana Art Gallery

SELECTED works highlighting the skill of Florencio B. Concepcion (1933-2006), widely known as F.B. Concepcion, will be in a show entitled “Mixed Media: Florencio B. Concepcion” at the Avellana Art Gallery. It will highlight the artist’s abstract works from the late 1950s to his final years. Curated by Miguel Rosales, the creative director at Caramel, the works in the show represent the different media the artist used, not just the luminous oils on canvas he is known for, but also more experimental mediums such as ceramic, printmaking and other works on paper, and the very layered works done during his highly sought after “Roman” period. “Mixed Media: Florencio B. Concepcion” is part of a series of projects outlining art movements and influential figures who contributed to the dialogue of Philippine art. It will run from July 27 to Aug. 27, at the Avellana Art Gallery, 2680 F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City.

Sports, kiddie show mark PHL-Korean friendship

To celebrate 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines in August, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines presents Sticks & Kicks: Phil-Kor National Sports Demonstration on Aug. 9, at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig City. Both countries will present a display of their respective national sports. Top athletes from Korea’s Kukkiwon (or the World Taekwondo Headquarters) and from the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF) will demonstrate their sports. NARA, the KCC’s traditional performing team, and the Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe will also perform. The event is free to the public, but tickets are required through bit.ly/KicksandSticksRegistration. On Aug. 18, the Forest Music Band, Dung Dda Koong, will present a children’s play at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. This interactive performance features four traditional Korean musical instruments: the haegeum, gayageum, geomungo, and ajaeng. The story revolves around six animal friends preparing for Tiger’s birthday party. The show is meant for children ages three and up. Seats are free but limited, with guidelines for ticket reservations to be announced soon.

Dance showcase of award-winning choreographers

ASPIRING Filipino artists are set to perform the original choreographies of renowned dance professionals in an extensive showcase entitled BPAD in Motion: Versatility. The 90-minute production will feature innovative compositions in ballet, contemporary jazz, and street by iconic Philippine dancers Tony Fabella and Maria Elena Laniog Perez, veteran danseur Luther Perez, and Ballet Philippines soloist Gia Gequinto. The mixed bill will include the creative pieces of Mycs Villoso, Madonna Tinoy, and Kim Clarete and Finina Lava. The event is as a fundraising campaign to support the choreographers who will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Singapore Challenge Cup competition. BPAD in Motion: Versatility will be staged on Aug. 9 and 10 at 6 p.m. at the 5th Floor Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are available for P450. Interested parties may register at https://rb.gy/9v8o4c.