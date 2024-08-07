Arts & Culture (08/07/24)

1 of 6

Wifi Bodies performances

THE NEXT part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Choreographers’ Series, WifiBody PH: Platform will focus on solo and duet performances. The set of intimate and concise choreographic expressions is curated by Myra Beltran and Denisa Reyes with the aim to uncover and promote emerging talent in Filipino choreography. The competition is divided into two sets, which will be performed on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The winners will be announced after the performances. WifiBody PH: Platform will take place at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) at the CCP Complex in Pasay City, with tickets costing P500.

Print exhibit at Fundacion Sans ó

AN EXHIBITION of prints by students and artists is on view at Fundacion Sansó in San Juan. The exhibit, “To See the World in a Grain of Sand,” features 60 artworks made using various printmaking methods: rubbercut, monotype, drypoint, cyanotype, and collagraph. The initiative was organized by the Fine Arts in Culture-Based Arts Program of the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), co-presented by Fundacion Sansó. It features students from the program as well as design foundation enrollees under a course in basic printmaking. “To See the World in a Grain of Sand” is free and open to the public, and is on view until Aug. 17 at the Fundacion Sansó, 32 V. Cruz, San Juan.

Imahica Art opens group exhibition

THE IMAHICA Art Gallery is opening the group exhibition “Es Is Was Es Ist” (German for the phrase “It is what it is”). The participating artists are Dave Lock, Erik Sausa, Frank Nobleza, Jonathan Benitez, Peter James Fantinalgo, Ross Kim Almendras, and Lester Amacio who brought the group together. The title of the exhibit references humans’ profoundly earnest inquiry into the nature of reality and perception. “Es Is Was Es Ist” runs from Aug. 10 to 25 at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd. Mandaluyong City.

Free public lecture on healing trauma through art

A PRACTICING psychiatrist and psychotherapist from the Makati Medical Center, Dr. Rene Samaniego, will have a free public lecture where he will talk about the transformative power of art in healing human traumas. Inspired by the works of Heidi Bucher, a groundbreaking Swiss artist of the international neo avant-garde, the discussion will expound on the relationships between surface, identity, memory, and trauma. Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), the talk is free and open to the public. It will be conducted at the MCAD Multimedia Room, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga St., Malate, Manila on Aug. 15, 3 p.m. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/MCADIdentity.

Ateneo Art Gallery presents two new exhibitions

LAUNCHING on Aug. 10 at the Ateneo Art Gallery are two different exhibitions. “Project Belonging: From There to Here,” curated by Spain-based Filipino curator Kristine Guzmán, features works by Spanish visual artist Enrique Marty, with Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan as guest artists. There will be an artist talk on Aug. 10, 2 p.m., at the 2nd floor of the Ateneo Art Gallery, with the exhibition launch following at 4 p.m. The opening will coincide with that of “Transitions and Continuity: Selections from the Ateneo Art Gallery Video Art Collection” at the 3rd floor galleries. This exhibition will feature four works by Martha Atienza, Kaloy Olavides, Mark Salvatus, and Gerry Tan, each touching on themes of urbanization, privacy, representation, and socio-ecological concerns. Both shows run until Oct. 26 at the Ateneo Art Gallery, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Katipunan Ave., Quezon City.

Pow Martinez, Mariano Ching exhibits at MO_Space

TWO exhibitions are opening at MO_Space on Aug. 10. “Look, but don’t touch. Touch, but don’t taste. Taste, but don’t swallow” by Pow Martinez will take up the Main Gallery. He tackles a new form of “dark ages” within the technocratic digital realm which reflects on the tastes of barbarians who were once swayed by Christendom, and now by virtue signaling and moralist gaffes. “Flicker and Fade” by Mariano Ching will be on view at Gallery 2, where his strange inventory of objects and oddities characterize a new kind of surrealism. The two shows will run from Aug. 10 to Sept. 8, 3rd Floor of the MOS Design Bldg. along 9th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

M Art Studio holds cardboard craft workshop

THE WORKSHOP “Material Transformations: Sculpting Cardboard Into Art” will be teaching participants the fundamentals of character design and construction using cardboard. Organized by the M Art Studio of the Metropolitan Museum, its goal is to enhance artists’ creativity and hands-on crafting skills. The workshop will be facilitated by Baste Cacho, a University of the Philippines Industrial Design student. Early bird tickets, available until Aug. 10, cost P2,000 while regular tickets cost P2,500. Both are inclusive of materials and access to The M’s ongoing exhibits. The workshop is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2 to 5 p.m., at The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Pianist Ong to receive Asian Pillars Award

FOR his work in the worlds of arts and technology, concert pianist Jordan Shangkuan Ong will be receiving an Asian Pillars Award that recognizes Asians with exceptional talents. Mr. Ong graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Music and Piano Performance and a Master’s degree in Digital Media. He founded the Piano Whiz Kids Studio, becoming a beacon for young aspiring pianists. He also has directorial and production skills that were spotlighted at the Cannes Film Festival with the documentary Magic History of Cinema, which he also scored. Currently, Mr. Ong is directing a film that delves into the lives of renowned pianists. He will receive his Asian Pillars Award at the Okada Manila on Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Manila International Book Fair at SMX MOA in Sept.

THE SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City’s Mall of Asia (MOA) will once again open its doors to Filipino book lovers. From Sept. 11 to 15, the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) will bring brand new books to the Philippine market. These range from coming-of-age fiction like Ines Bautista-Yao’s My Lola’s Love Letters, to romantic comedy-drama novels like Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan’s latest, Lies and Weddings. Children’s literature will be spearheaded by the likes of Feeding the Hungry Ghost, published by Adarna House, Inc., a picture book that dives into Chinese culture. For non-fiction, there is RuPaul Charles’ memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, and Miriam Coronel-Ferrer’s new book We Chose Peace: An Insider’s Story of the Bangsamoro Peace Talks. These books, and many more, are some of the finds to expect at the MIBF in September.

Tanghalang Pilipino unveils 38th season lineup

FOR its 38th theater season, Tanghalang Pilipino will be presenting three productions under the theme “Revolt.” The first is Balete, based on National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose’s novel Tree, adapted by Rody Vera and directed by Chris Millado. It stars Nonie Buencamino, Jonathan Tadioan, and Marco Viaña, and will run from Sept. 13 to Oct. 6. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TP38BALETE. Next is Sandosenang Sapatos, the story of a child born without feet based on the Palanca Award-winning short story of the same name by Dr. Luis Gatmaitan. It will be adapted by Layeta Bucoy, directed by Jonathan Tadioan, and star Felicity Kyle Napuli, Wincess Jem Yana, and Tex Ordoñez-De Leon. It will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8. Finally, Kisapmata will close the season on March 7 to 30, 2025. It is a theatrical adaptation of Mike de Leon’s acclaimed film of the same name that was based on Nick Joaquin’s crime report “The House on Zapote Street.” Directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca and the TP Actors Company, it features Jonathan Tadioan, Marco Viaña, Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan, and Toni Go-Yadao. For more information on Tanghalang Pilipino’s 38th season, visit its website and social media pages.