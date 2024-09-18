A MIX of art collectors, sneaker enthusiasts, and supporters of the ICANSERVE Foundation came out in full force for the live auction of The Pink Room: A Gallery for Good, held at Brittany Hotel BGC in Taguig City on Sept. 14. Their target? Twenty-five Nike sneakers turned into art by top Filipino artists. By the end of the night the auction raised over P6 million for the breast cancer community.

The auction kicked off ICANSERVE’s 25th anniversary, and proceeds of the auction and the raffle which was also held that evening, will enable ICANSERVE to fund treatments and medical procedures for breast cancer patients, launch high-impact health literacy campaigns, invest in the training of public healthcare workers on early detection, and create breast cancer control programs.

Auctioneer Tonico Manahan’s hammer-wielding expertise and understanding of the story behind each unique artwork created an atmosphere of excitement all throughout, which led to what is known in the art world as a “white glove sale,” a rare occurrence where every piece on offer is sold.

The evening’s highlight was an intense bidding war for Ronald Ventura’s “Swoosh of Resilience,” which depicts the themes of disaster response and resilience in the artist’s signature style. Amidst cheers and applause, a live bidder beat several phone and absentee bidders with a final bid of P2.2 million.

Along with Ventura’s work, National Artist Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera’s “Solemates” and sculptor Daniel dela Cruz’s “Pegasus” series were the top-selling lots of the auction. The works of Gus Albor, Arce, Max Balatbat, Plet Bolipata and Elmer Borlongan, Jinggoy Buensuceso, Carlo Calma, Katrina Cuenca, RM De Leon, Monica Delgado, Tracie Anglo Dizon, Christina Dy, Manny Garibay, Toym Imao, Jose Santos III, Pam Yan Santos, Gerry Tan, Carlo Tanseco, Vien Valencia, Lydia Velasco, Melissa Yeung Yap, and MM Yu all went home with owners who felt a personal connection to each piece of art, which were made using a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Triple Whites as a canvas.

Two lucky donors won raffle prizes donated by Lilianna Manahan and Ciane Xavier, while another took home a pair of shoes hand painted by young children of breast cancer survivors. The special auction lot was created during an art session conducted by ICanServeToo, the Foundation’s youth arm, on Sept. 7 at The Pink Room.

“It was surreal. The Pink Room auction surpassed our wildest expectations,” said Crisann Celdran, ICANSERVE co-founder and chair, in a press statement. “We felt everyone’s love and support all throughout the exhibition, and even more so on the auction floor that night. At times, it seemed like a crazy idea but the artists and partners embraced it wholeheartedly. And for that we are most grateful. We are fully prepared to continue our work. It was one for the books and now we can look forward to the next chapter.”

The Philippines-based non-profit organization was founded in 1999 by four breast cancer survivors who saw the need to provide a circle of support for women who were newly diagnosed and to empower them with the right information. Over 25 years, ICANSERVE has evolved and expanded its advocacy to promote early detection and timely access to proper treatment across the continuum of breast cancer care. Its flagship program, Ating Dibdibin is a comprehensive, institutionalized community-based breast cancer screening and patient navigation program made possible through partnerships with local government units.

ICANSERVE’s partners for the exhibit and auction were SM Aura, The Estate Makati, The Brittany Hotel BGC, curator Carol Karthe and Endo Lighting with Metal-Lite.

For inquiries about ICANSERVE, send an e-mail info@icanservefoundation.org.