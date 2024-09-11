By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Theater Review

Once on This Island

By Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Robbie Guevara

Presented by 9 Works Theatrical

ON A TROPICAL French Antilles island in the 1920s, young peasant girl Ti Moune falls in love with a wealthy boy, Daniel Beauxhomme. Having survived a deadly storm in her early childhood, she is convinced that her mysterious destiny lies with this alluring stranger she has crossing paths with.

The catch is that they are from two different worlds — she is from a cheerful village of dark-skinned descendants of African slaves, and he lives in a luxurious hotel owned by his light-skinned, French-descended family. A deal among four gods watching over them leads to a car accident, then Ti Moune finds Daniel and nurses him back to health.

As this unfolds, the realities of a society marked by a class divide elevate the story from a Caribbean retelling of The Little Mermaid to a moving tale with its own unique allure and magic.

In this latest version of the musical by 9 Works Theatrical (it has been presented numerous times in the last 30 years), a contemporary feel brings the source material closer to Filipino audiences. The preview night of the company’s staging of Once on This Island highlights how they’ve filled the production with effective design and fun, electric choreography.

Relatively unfamiliar to people who are not immersed in the theater world (unlike, say, Les Mis or Wicked), the musical is beloved among its fans. Many turned up to the preview on an evening of thunderstorms — the weather outside the theater matching that of the show inside which opened with a similar storm, with sounds of gusts of wind greeting the audience.

Mio Infante’s set is entrancing, cloth hanging from the ceiling reminiscent of rain and waves over a boardwalk circling the stage, where characters move and dance as if on an island.

Once on This Island boasts of a large cast of characters, each in period-accurate clothing and further bringing the distinct milieu to life with their every quirk and line.

On preview night, Thea Astley played Ti Moune, Sam Concepcion played Daniel, Raul Montessa took on the role of Tonton Julian and Lani Ligot that of Mama Euralie, Ti Moune’s adoptive parents, while the gods were played by Shiela Valderrama-Martinez (Erzulie, Goddess of Love), Garrett Bolden (Agwe, God of Water), Lorenz Martinez (Papa Ge, the Demon of Death), and Radha (Asaka, Mother of the Earth). Reese Iso played little Ti Moune. Shanaia Gomez took on the role of Daniel’s fiancée Andrea, PJ Rebullida was Daniel’s father Armand, and Jordan Andrews, Fay Castro, Samantha Libao, and Jonjon Martin played various storytellers.

Ms. Astley was truly the star of the show as she embodied Ti Moune — complete with the islander accent — and the full journey from naive and lively village girl to steadfast, loving woman. Her delivery was impeccable, her facial expressions and body language conveying the character’s inner thoughts.

The striking narrative takes on themes of family, humanity, and community, danced to the ensemble piece with JM Cabling’s infectious choreography. Tremendous, village-set dance pieces fully draw the audience in, with Ms. Valderrama-Martinez, Mr. Martinez, Radha, and Mr. Bolden being highlights as they portray with a mix of power and theatrics the quintessential gods and goddesses of the story.

Though Once on This Island was written in 1985, its themes resonate with audiences today, especially as Philippine culture has some similarities with the Caribbean.

Mr. Guevara’s direction puts a premium on the issues of race and class prevalent in the story, ensuring that it is both entertaining and educational.

Beyond being colorful and lively, Once on This Island will make audience members curious to learn more about the Broadway musical (the supposed live-action movie adaptation is stuck in production limbo). Ultimately, they will be moved by the universal tale of love surviving death.

Once on This Island runs until Sept. 29 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Ayala corner Gil Puyat Aves., Makati City. Tickets are available via ticket2me.net.