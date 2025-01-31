Projects lined up include music documentaries

STUDIO CANTERO, a brand storytelling and production studio, announced its new name on Jan. 22. Studio Kamusta is now an expanded version, its new name signifying a broader reach helping brands tell their stories better and with empathy, said co-founder Gabby Cantero at the launch in Makati City.

“We’re showcasing that we’re doing much more than food, because with our old name we were known as the studio that does food commercials. Now, we want to tell more stories. We’re expanding and broadening our horizons,” she said.

Studio Kamusta offers a wide array of brand storytelling services, from production management to photography and video production to post-production.

“Along with the rebranding is our launch of Kamusta Films, which are films all produced by us. It’s our way of still loving our craft. Obviously, we’ll continue to do a lot of commercials, but we still need to be creative,” Ms. Cantero said.

She revealed that the studio has projects lined up until March, some of which are films and documentaries for musicians in local music subcultures.

The launch also saw the reveal of Studio Kamusta’s reel, which is a culmination of all the work they’ve done so far across food and lifestyle. It is now available to view on their platforms online.

“We’re also going to do a lot more experience-based stuff,” Ms. Cantero told BusinessWorld. “We did this physical launch so that people could experience Studio Kamusta beyond their screens.”

Instead of a massive online campaign as most production houses would do, the relaunch was confined within the lively Open Space studio in Makati. The place was transformed into an exhibition/party venue that highlighted Studio Kamusta’s friendly atmosphere.

With visuals of past commercials, videos, and photo shoots projected onto the walls, and house beats filling the air, the team welcomed friends in the industry to experience the “new them.” Proudly Promdi provided a Filipino cocktail bar with drinks like Session Road Spritz, Parang Gin Pom, and Lakatan Milk Punch.

“This is just a taste of what more we’re planning this 2025,” said Ms. Cantero. — Brontë H. Lacsamana