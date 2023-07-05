Galeria Paloma puts the spotlight on artworks full of movement

1 of 4

CONVEYING a sense of action and motion is possible through many art forms, whether it be paintings, sculptures, or digital works.

This week, an exhibit in Rockwell will showcase how Carlos Rocha (or simply “Carlos”) has used all three to do just that.

Titled “Stop.Motion,” the exhibit at the North Court of the Power Plant Mall at Rockwell from July 8 to 12 will feature Carlos’ paintings and digital works, with a special focus on the very first medium he explored: sculptures.

“He had always been the artistic one in his family and was encouraged by his wife to sell the sculpture that he had been working on mostly as a hobby,” said Mia Rocha-Lauchengco, one of Carlos’ daughters and a co-director of Galeria Paloma, which is organizing the exhibit.

“They didn’t expect the warm reception clients would have towards his sculpture, and so he devoted more time to the art,” she said.

That was in the 1980s. Four decades later, it was decided that it was high time to revisit and shine a light on these sculptures, which evoke emotion by showing people in the middle of movement.

Though the pieces themselves are formed from materials such as plaster of Paris, steel, and resin, they are not typical statuesque works.

Ms. Lauchengco explained that the dynamic figures of fishermen, vendors, and bullfighters pay tribute to noble life at work, highlighting the dignity of labor rather than the toil of it.

Meanwhile, the exhibit’s title, “Stop.Motion,” refers to Carlos’ hope that his paintings encourage the viewer to “stop, smell the flowers, enjoy life, and indulge in happy memories.”

His signature bright, colorful, and joyful canvases will be joined by his collection of animated paintings, motion-designed by Isaiah J. Cacnio.

For Carlos, his art has to have life and emotion, whether it is shown in the love between family members, or the camaraderie developed in working with others.

This is especially true for his sculptures.

“When I switched to being a full-time artist over 20 years ago, I focused mainly on paintings. I produced fewer sculpture pieces, except for commissioned projects. But I never tired of making them,” he said.

Whichever of his works will resonate with people, his goal is for the viewer to “examine within their own lives a feeling of appreciating life and the moments we tend to take for granted.”

“Sometimes, we have to stop and take it all in,” said Carlos. — Brontë H. Lacsamana