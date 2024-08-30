Stuff to Do (08/30/24)

1 of 7

PAMANA exhibit moves to Alliance Francaise

THE exhibit PAMANA: Trajectories & Movements of Filipino People will be opening its second run on Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. From Fort Santiago, Intramuros where it was on view for three months, it now moves to the Alliance Francaise de Manille Gallery in Makati City. The exhibit explores Filipino cultures and migrations, from ancient to modern times, through archaeological discoveries, studies of ethnic and cultural diversity, and records of modern diaspora and contemporary Filipino culture. It is a project of Pamana: Voices of Philippine Heritage, a joint initiative founded by the European Marie Curie BeBamb project conducted by the Spanish Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas), and the Oyayi Association, with the support of the NGO Heritage for Peace.

SB19 documentary PAGTATAG! now out in cinemas

P-POP boy group SB19’s anticipated film, PAGTATAG! The Documentary has made its nationwide theatrical debut. It provides a look into the group’s collective and individual experiences on tour, while trying to navigate their ascension to global pop stardom. Most recently, SB19 emerged triumphant in Billboard’s Fan Army Face-off, winning for the second consecutive year against some of the biggest international music stars. The five-member act garnered 56.3% of the votes during the final round, beating Barbadian mega-star Rihanna. PAGTATAG! The Documentary is out now in cinemas nationwide.

Filipino-made artisanal crafts at MaArte Fair 2024

ONGOING at The Peninsula Manila this weekend is the MaArte Fair 2024, a bazaar focusing on Filipino-made artisanal crafts and products. Now on its 15th year, the MaArte Fair is spread out through the hotel’s 9th and 5th floors, the Rigodon Ballroom, the Garcia Villa and Balagtas function rooms, The Conservatory, and the Upper Lobby at the second floor. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. There are 147 exhibitors who will offer an array of Filipino artisanal products and brands that are Filipino-made and world-class, ranging from fashion accessories and jewelry to personal care products, home decor, toys and games, books, food and beverages, and more. The fair is a fundraiser for the Museum Foundation, a volunteer organization that supports the development programs of the National Museum of the Philippines and various museum communities across the country. The fair’s profits also support the Museum Foundation’s research and project grants for their chosen grantees, and other programs and workshops of the organization. MaArte at The Pen Fab Finds is co-presented by Bank of the Philippine Islands.

The Watchers begins streaming on HBO GO

WARNER Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s The Watchers makes its streaming debut on Aug. 30 on HBO GO. From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes a film written for the screen and directed by his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a young artist who gets stranded in an untouched forest in Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. The film stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré. The Watchers is out now on HBO GO.

Fun Fan Nights celebrates BTS TV series

AYALA Malls Manila Bay’s Fan Nights’ latest installment on Aug. 31 is the launch of Are You Sure?!, a new mini-TV series on Disney+ featuring BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook. The series follows the duo as they explore New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo. The Fan Nights program will start at 2 p.m. and will include interactive games and booths with limited-edition Fan Nights merchandise. Since the campaign’s inception in March of 2023, it has organized fan gatherings and performances for fans of music, movies, TV shows, and more.

Thrill Fest horror movies until Sept. 3 only

AYALA Malls Cinemas’ annual Thrill Fest is now on its second week, and features two Hollywood classics celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by horror-slasher master Wes Craven, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, while the 1974 disaster movie The Towering Inferno turns 50. Moviegoers can watch remastered versions of these classics on the big screen for P200 to P250. The Thrill Fest will run until Sept. 3, in Ayala Malls cinemas nationwide.

Stephanie Syjuco book signing at Silverlens

SILVERLENS Manila will be hosting The Unruly Archive, a conversation between artist Stephanie Syjuco and historian Isa Nazareno at the launch of Ms. Syjuco’s first monograph and her first solo exhibition in the Philippines, both titled Inherent Vice. Held at the gallery in Makati City on Aug. 31, 2:30 p.m., both speakers will discuss the role and relevance of archives in relation to one’s critical-creative practice. Ms. Syjuco will also hold a book signing after the conversation. Published by Radius Books, the monograph weaves together her research-based practice with a substantial array of visual source material. Bound in a unique format with different types of paper, the pages are cut and layered to simulate the process of physically excavating folders in an archive. To attend the event, register at rsvpmanila@silverlensgalleries.com.

Philippines hosts World Travel Awards in September

TO develop its status as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, the Philippines is hosting the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony on Sept. 3. Organized by the Department of Tourism at the City of Dreams, Manila, the gala will be an avenue to network with various tourism stakeholders in the region. This year, the Philippines is vying for seven awards: Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, Dive Destination, and Island Destination, with Intramuros vying as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, Boracay as Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, Cebu as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination, and the Department of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board.