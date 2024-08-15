Dining In/Out (08/15/24)

1 of 4

Shake Shack Philippines debuts Veggie Shack

LAUNCHING on Aug. 15 is the Veggie Shack (P400), a limited-time veggie burger from Shake Shack made from a proprietary blend of 11 plant-based ingredients including mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, seared and served with American cheese, pickles, crispy onions and ShackSauce all on a toasted non-GMO potato bun. Visit your nearest Shake Shack or head to shakeshack.ph for orders and updates.

HeyBo celebrates first anniversary in PHL

THIS August, HeyBo celebrates its first year in the Philippines. HeyBo, created by the same team behind SaladStop! in Singapore, is known for its grain bowls. To mark this first-year milestone, HeyBo announced the upcoming opening of its second store at One Ayala in Makati City. At the heart of HeyBo’s popularity is the Build-Your-Bo! option, where diners can create a bowl that’s uniquely theirs. Customers can start with a base, add a protein, select three sides, garnish it up, pick a dip, and top it off with a sauce. Whether it’s the zest of Spiced Black Beans with tangy Tomato Salad or the crunch of Oriental Cabbage Salad with savory Grilled Mushrooms, each bowl promises a blend of flavors. For a quick snack, HeyBo introduces its baos. These include the Mexican Bao, featuring a zesty Mexican vegan patty, and the Chicken Bao, made with a tender and savory chicken patty. In celebration of their first anniversary, HeyBo is offering a week of exclusive promotions. From Aug. 14-18, diners can enjoy a special treat with every Build-Your-Bo! order for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. For in-store orders, customers get a freebie for each day: a P100 gift card, a free combo upgrade (Sweet Potato Fries or Chips n’ Dip), free soda, free ice cream, and a free bao respectively. For delivery orders, customers can get a free combo upgrade (Sweet Potato Fries or Chips n’ Dip) for the full duration of the promo.

Discovery Primea presents Beijing X Manila dinners

DISCOVERY Primea will be holding the “Elements of Flavor at Flame: Beijing X Manila,” a culinary event that brings together the best of French and Asian cuisines. This exclusive experience will be held on Aug. 29, 30, and 31, at Flame Restaurant. Discovery Primea’s Executive Chef Luis Chikiamco joins hands with William Mahi, the Chef de Cuisine at the Michelin-starred Jing Restaurant at The Peninsula Beijing. Together, they present a seven-course dinner that marries the elegance of French culinary techniques with the vibrant, diverse flavors of contemporary Asian cuisine. There will be three seating time options on the three days: 6, 7:30, and 8 p.m. The dinner costs P8,500++ per person, with a P4,000++ charge on top for a wine pairing. The menu will include Gillardeau Oysters and Wagyu Beef Tartare, Jade Abalone, Brittany Langoustine, Chilean Sea Bass, French Farmed Pigeon, and A4 Sendai Wagyu Short Rib. For reservations, call Flame at 7955-8888 or e-mail primea.restaurants@discovery.com.ph.

Singapore flavors at Kaokee

Kaokee, a new restaurant offering goodies a la Singapore, has opened two branches — at Belamy House on Jupiter St. in Makati City, and at Corner House at P. Guevarra corner Recto in San Juan City. Kaokee brings a taste of Singapore’s hawker centers to Manila. Its menu features Hainanese Chicken, Roast Hokkien Chicken, Claypot Rice, Singaporean “meat bone tea” or Bak Kut Teh, and Laksa. Kaokee also serves a traditional breakfast of Kaya Toast paired with Kopi, available iced, hot, O, butter, and mocha. Kaokee is the latest offering from the Mc Wilson Corp., the group behind Gringo, Tatatito, Honeybon, and Tokyo Bubble Tea. For updates and more information, follow kaokeeph on Facebook and kaokee.ph on Instagram.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free siopao on National Siopao Day

TO CELEBRATE National Siopao Day, Chowking is offering the Buy 2 Get 1 Free promo on all its siopao varieties, including the Chunky Asado Siopao and the Bola-Bola Siopao Supreme. The promotion starts exclusively on the Chowking Delivery website and app from Aug. 16-17 and will be available in all stores on Aug. 18 via dine-in, takeout, drive-through, and delivery. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ChowkingPH (Facebook) and @ChowkingPH (Instagram).