Entertainment News (07/26/24)

CCP’s Triple Threats concert postponed to August

FOR the safety of audience members, artists, and production staff, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has postponed the concert Triple Threats Concert I: A La Carlotta, featuring theater actress and singer Carla Guevara-Laforteza, originally slated on July 25. Due to the declaration of a State of Calamity in Metro Manila, the concert has been rescheduled to Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) at the CCP Complex. Tickets bought for the July 25 concerts will be honored on the new concert date.

Deadpool & Wolverine now out in cinemas

THE ICONIC cinematic team-up of Marvel heroes Deadpool and Wolverine is now on the big screens in the Philippines. Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero blockbuster stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, with Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams in the cast. The movie centers on the two characters who cross paths and team up to defeat a common enemy. Deadpool & Wolverine is out now in cinemas nationwide.

P-Pop boyband New:ID releases two tracks

A NEW boy group has arisen in the form of New:ID, composed of five boys who are former contestants of reality TV program Dream Maker. Wilson, Macky, L, Thad, and Jom didn’t make the show’s final cut, but they went through rigorous training in South Korea for over a year. Now back as a fully-fledged P-pop group, they have released two digital tracks: “GHOST” and “The Day We Meet Again,” along with the music video for the former. The tracks are out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

M. Night Shyamalan unleashes new thriller Trap

THE LATEST thriller by director M. Night Shyamalan is Trap, which follows a father and daughter who attend a pop concert. The catch is that they are actually at the center of a dark and sinister event, the entire concert a trap for a serial killer. Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka plays the pop singer Lady Raven in the film, whose fictional songs she also wrote and performed. Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue star as the father and daughter. Trap opens in Philippine cinemas on July 31 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

Romance drama It Ends With Us to screen in August

ON AUG. 7, Justin Baldoni’s romance drama based on a best-selling Colleen Hoover novel is coming to Philippine cinemas. It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively as the lead character Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business in Boston. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (played by director Mr. Baldoni) sparks an intense connection. Later, Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (played Brandon Sklenar), reenters her life and complicates matters. It Ends With Us screens in Philippine theaters starting Aug. 7.

Emily in Paris Season 4 reveals new cast members

THE FOURTH season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has been announced as coming in two parts: the first on Aug. 15 and the second on Sept. 12. Netflix also revealed the show’s new cast members: Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Rupert Everett, Anna Galiena, and Raoul Bova. Season 4 picks up from the previous one, with Lily Collins’ Emily having strong feelings for two men and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past.

K-blockbuster shows exclusively in SM Cinemas

BLACK Cap Pictures is bringing The Roundup: Punishment exclusively to SM Cinemas this August. South Korea’s second biggest film in 2024 to-date was filmed partly in the Philippines and features Korean-American actor Don Lee as Ma Seok-Do, known as Monster Cop. Here, he continues to hunt vicious groups of criminals that have taken their operations outside Korea. Starring alongside Lee are Korean actors Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Joo Bin, Park Ji-Hwan, and Lee Dong-Hwi. The Roundup: Punishment opens on Aug. 14 exclusively at SM Cinemas.

Rapper Ramdiss drops new single, ‘No Love’

EMERGING rap sensation Ramdiss returns with a new single, “No Love.” The song aims to be an emotional journey that reveals the complexities of love. It follows his Ramdiss’ previous singles, “Underdawg” and “OEM.” The song is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.