Entertainment News (11/27/24)

Daryl Ong performs at CenterPlay

ON Nov. 28, 9 p.m., singer Daryl Ong, known for his popular covers of R&B hit songs, will grace the CenterPlay stage at City of Dreams Manila as the featured artist of the OPM Concert Series. Mr. Ong rose to fame after a his stint as a semifinalist at The Voice of the Philippines Season 2. His performance will alternate with those of DJs, and bands, including Swerve Band and Part 3, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,000. VIP couch seats for a party of eight are available for P24,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four are P12,000, inclusive of consumables.

MAX streaming service now in the Philippines

APART from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Max is now live in the Philippines. The platform offers entertainment brands like HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Discovery, TLC, and many more. Specific titles include the HBO Original series Dune: Prophecy, the blockbuster movie Twisters, hit series such as Friends, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, and Deadliest Catch, and family favorite My Adventures with Superman. Max is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

BTS star Jungkook in Disney+ docuseries

THIS December, BTS global popstar Jungkook returns to Disney+ with his brand-new three-part docuseries Jung Kook: I Am Still, set to debut on Dec. 3. Filmed over an eight-month period, it follows Jungkook as he transitions from being a member of pop group BTS into a successful solo artist in his own right. The series captures Jungkook’s unique artistry as he travels to New York, London, and Seoul to record, perform, and film music videos as part of a whirlwind promotional tour for his debut solo album GOLDEN. It features almost 55 minutes of new content, including performances of songs and interviews with his dancers and other behind-the-scenes footage.

Jose Mari Chan, Jona, and Mori sette in concert

NEWPORT World Resorts is putting up the yuletide show Oh Christmas Tree, with Jose Mari Chan and special guests Jona and Morisette. The one-night concert will be held on Dec. 7 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P8,500, are now available at TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Solaire Resort offers dinner, concert on New Year’s Eve

FOR Christmas, Solaire Resort in Entertainment City, Parañaque, will have in a dinner with diverse international buffet stations, overflowing beverages, and performances by Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera, and Bituin Escalante under the musical direction of Gerard Salonga. The one-night concert and feast, set for Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. onwards, is offering an early bird price of P13,888, available via Solaire Resort’s website.

Singer-songwriter syd hartha releases new song

SYD HARTHA, Awit Award-winning artist, has dropped a new song titled “damdamin!” It is about how she embraces the present moment and reconnects with her sense of self while learning to reciprocate love and affirm her right to happiness. Her guitar-driven pop track is co-produced by her frequent collaborator Brian Lotho, with a lighter, more minimalist arrangement than her previous work. The song is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

A1 Valentine’s Tour adds Bacolod, Cagayan De Oro stops

WITH the intention of reaching a wider audience, British-Norwegian boy band A1 is bringing its Valentine’s Tour to more Filipino fans by adding performances in Bacolod City and Cagayan De Oro City to their Valentine’s Tour in February 2025. The additional shows will be held at the SMX Convention Center, Bacolod City, on Feb. 12, and at The Atrium, Limketkai Center, Cagayan De Oro City on Feb. 13. This is in addition to their shows in Cebu on Feb. 14 and Manila on Feb. 15.