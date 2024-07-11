Dining In/Out (07/11/24)

1 of 5

Mama Lou’s special tomato promo

MAMA LOU’S Hospitality Group is holding a special promotion aimed at supporting local farmers. Harold Lu and chef Waya Araos-Wijangco have been helping local farmers experiencing an overharvest of cherry tomatoes, and through their initiative, Mama Lou’s recently acquired one ton of fresh cherry tomatoes from groups of local farmers in the Cordillera region, with which its culinary team has crafted a cherry tomato confit. Mama Lou’s customers can now enjoy a buy-one get-one offer on the newly introduced Cherry Tomato Margherita Pasta. This dish features roasted cherry tomato confit, garlic, basil, and a hint of chili, and for P550, diners can savor two orders of this special pasta dish. The Cherry Tomato Margherita Pasta promotion is available at all Mama Lou’s restaurant locations for a limited time. Mama Lou’s will also sell the tomato confit in bottles at all branches, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy the confit at home. Mama Lou’s has pledged to buy one ton of cherry tomatoes per week, amounting to four tons per month. This long-term commitment not only enriches its menu with locally sourced ingredients but also supports the welfare of the farmers who supply them.

New adobos take over at Haliya

HALIYA, City of Dreams Manila’s restaurant specializing in reimagined Filipino cuisine, pays homage to the quintessential adobo with the Adobo Festival for the whole month of July. Five adobo creations reimagine the classic Filipino favorite. The special menu consists of: Adobo Ensalada, a mélange of marinated chicken thigh, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, kiat kiat (small mandarin orange) segments, baby Romaine lettuce, lime zest, cherry tomatoes, adobo vinaigrette, crispy marble potatoes with parmesan, red radish and microgreens; Adlai Adobo Balls, which combine sinangag na adlai (similar to fried rice but using the heirloom crop adlai) with adobo chicken, adobo mayo, sweet soy vinegar sauce, crispy pork floss, chili threads, and microgreens. Crispy Adobong Tahong is a medley of soy vinegar-marinated mussels, crispy taro, spring onions, adobo sauce, pinakurat (coconut sap vinegar), and adobo mayo; Antigo Adobo, a savory plate of braised pork belly, fried soft egg, sauteed sayote (chayote) tops, and crispy maruya (banana fritters); and Adobong Tadyang sa Gata, a rich combination of slow-braised adobo beef short ribs in coconut milk with garlic chips, chili, and bamboo shoots served in a crispy lumpia (spring roll) cup. Haliya’s new selection of tipples complements the adobo dishes: Tropiko, a concoction of gin, pandan syrup, lychee puree, green mango juice, and egg white; Luna, a mixture of rum, lemon juice, agave syrup, blueberry, and ginger beer; Takipsilim, a blend of bourbon whiskey, lime juice, pineapple juice, and concentrated bitters; and La Berde, a smooth glass of vodka, lemongrass juice, lemon juice, pineapple juice, agave syrup, and basil. Haliya’s dishes are served family-style. Haliya is open for dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, and from 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For inquiries and reservations, call 8691-7780 or 8800-8080, or e-mail Haliya@cod-manila.com or guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Tempura reaches new heights at Hotel Okura Manila

DISCOVER the intricacies of one of Japan’s most popular dishes with The Art of Tempura at Newport World Resorts’ Hotel Okura Manila. From July 22-25, the Grand Chef of Japanese Fine Dining of the Hotel Okura Group, Tadashi Sawauchi will be at the Yawaragi restaurant to celebrate the delicate craftsmanship of tempura. The exclusive dining experience features a seven-course Tempura-Kaiseki menu with Champagne and sake pairing. Mr. Sawauchi will be joined by Takashi Karasawa, the founder and chef of Tempura Karasawa in Tokyo, Japan, and Keiichiro Fujino, the Japanese Executive Chef of Hotel Okura Manila. The menu includes tempura dishes as well as crab and broiled scallop with shuto-an (salted fish guts sauce), duck loin with grilled leek and eggplant, and marinated tuna toro among other seasonal specialties. The Art of Tempura collaboration dinner is open for limited seats only. For inquiries and table reservations, call 5318-2888, 0917-842-9067, or e-mail yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

Floral delights at Sheraton

FLOWERS bloom on July 25 at &More by Sheraton, through a five-course dinner called “Petals and Palates.” Dinner will consist of a pairing with five floral-inspired cocktails and a floral exhibit by Imahica Art Gallery. Guests will be greeted with a refreshing Lavender Blueberry Vodka Soda, then dinner begins with Garden Toast with dill goat’s cheese and petals, paired with the Blue Pea Garden, a gin-based cocktail infused with basil and thyme. It’s followed by Oysters and Scallops in lime dressing, complemented by the Chamomile Gin Fizz, a cocktail that balances chamomile, lemon, and honey. The third course is Flower-Laminated Ravioli with cod filling in garlic cream sauce, paired with the Tropical Hibiscus, a tequila-based cocktail enhanced with homemade hibiscus syrup and ginger beer. The fourth and fifth courses are secret for now. The evening will be further enriched by a floral exhibit from Imahica Art Gallery. To secure a table, contact Manila Bay Kitchen at 5318-0788 or e-mail sh.mnisb.fb@sheraton.com.

KitchenAid now online

KITCHENAID Cookware is available on Zalora, Lazada, and Shopee, offering discounts of up to 30% off, free shipping vouchers, and other promos. Check out KitchenAid Cookware online, featuring a variety of collections: Classic Ceramic Aluminum, Classic Stainless Steel, Forged Hardened Aluminum, Multiply 3-Ply, and Steel Core Enamel. Get up to 25% off during the Payday Sale on Lazada from July 13 to 17 and July 26 to Aug. 1, and on Shopee from July 12 to 16 and July 27 to 31. On Zalora, get 10% off, and an additional 20% discount with the code KITCHENAID20 from July 11 to 31.

Yoshinoya has a buy one, get one offer

YOSHINOYA presents the Gyudon Festival from July 13 to 15, where guests can enjoy their regular famous beef bowl, with a Buy One, Get One offer. Diners can also try other new Yoshinoya offerings, such as their Spicy Gyudon Bowl, Cheesy Gyudon Bowl, and Jumbo Bento. The promo will be available in all Yoshinoya stores and valid for dine-in and take out only.

KFC plays with spinach

Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC will serve three Creamy Spinach products for the KFC Creamy Spinach Fest, available for a limited time. The new KFC Creamy Spinach Zinger has the classic crispy zinger fillet between buns, topped with creamy spinach sauce and sliced cheese starting at P170. The KFC Creamy Spinach Twister is made up of KFC Hot Shots, doused in melted cheese and creamy spinach sauce, then wrapped in warm tortilla bread, at P130. Finally, KFC Creamy Spinach Corn has a mix of creamy spinach sauce, sweet corn, and a topping of shredded cheese, at P95. The KFC Creamy Spinach Fest is available in all KFC stores from July 9 to Aug. 19. Order through the KFC app, website, or hotline. Dial 88-87-8888, visit https://www.kfc.com.ph/menu/overview or download the mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, via delivery on Grab and Foodpanda App.