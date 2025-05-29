Dining In/Out (05/29/25)

1 of 7

DTI holds food festival at Megamall

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) presents Food Festival 2025 — a three-day showcase celebrating the richness of Filipino gastronomy and the innovative spirit of local food micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It will be held be held from May 30 to June 1 at Megatrade Halls 1–3, SM Megamall. There will be over 250 exhibitors from across the country, blending culinary tradition with technology and innovation. The food fest will showcase heritage-inspired food products from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through curated exhibits, live cooking demonstrations, and the featured Kayumanggi Philippine heritage recipe book. It also celebrates Iloilo City’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy. The DTI food fest also marks the launch of the DTI Malikhaing Pinoy Website, a technological space for the DTI B2B Marketplace online platform designed to connect Filipino MSMEs with a wider market.

Hotel Okura holds Thai food fest

HOTEL OKURA MANILA at Newport World Resorts will hold its first Thai Food Festival at Yawaragi. The event features a Thai buffet by guest chef Phuvadol Chanasenee, the executive sous chef of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. Explore a selection of Thai dishes prepared using traditional techniques and seasonal ingredients sourced from Thailand: think scallop and herbal salad (Pla Hoi Shell), aromatic chicken coconut soup (Tom Kha Gai), and deep-fried seabass in three flavored sauces (Pla Sam Rod), and more. Yawaragi’s signature Japanese offerings will also be available. The Thai Food Festival will be held from May 30 to June 1, with lunch service from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. at Yawaragi Restaurant, 5th floor, Hotel Okura Manila. Rates are P3,850++ for adults and P1,925++ for children aged six to 12. Children five and below dine for free. For reservations or inquiries, contact 0917-842-9067 or e-mail yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

The Whisky Library holds masterclass

IT WILL BE an evening of fine whisky, notable cigars, and elevated gastronomy with The Dalmore masterclass at The Whisky Library at Newport World Resorts. The focus will be on Highland single malt Scotch whisky through The Dalmore Collection: Sherry Cask Select 12 Years, Cigar Malt Reserve, and Port Wood Reserve. Resident Whisky Expert for Asia Dean Rosen and WSET Level 3 Certified Sommelier Damien Planchenault complement these whiskies with exceptional cigars and curated dishes. The evening’s dining selection includes Beef carpaccio, Jamon queso de bola, Sous vide US Sirloin Finisher, and chocolate pralines infused with the Dalmore Portwood. It will be held on May 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. The experience is priced at P5,000 net. For reservations, visit https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/whisky-and-cigar-pairing-masterclass.

Café Summit reimagines Filipino cuisine

CAFÉ SUMMIT, the all-day dining brand of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, presents a flavorful journey of heritage, innovation, and stories through Reimagined Filipino Cuisine, a two-month showcase of creative dishes from six of its chefs. From Monday to Saturday, a featured chef’s signature dish will be served at all six Café Summit branches nationwide. Guests can taste the Crispy Lechon Kinunot of Maurito “Mau” Dominguez, head chef of Café Summit Galleria Cebu, on Mondays; Café Summit Naga head chef Francis “Kiko” Joseph Tugnao’s Maya-maya, Kahel, at Lukban on Tuesdays; Café Summit Tacloban sous chef Ricky Norcio’s Chicken Hinatukan on Wednesdays; Café Summit Greenhills executive chef Arvin Ace Barsaga’s Braised Shortribs Kinamatisan Ravioli on Thursdays; Café Summit General Santos head chef Remie Malicy’s Beef Bulalo Riyandang on Fridays; Café Summit Tagaytay head chef Ernie Baculio Ernie’s Crispy Handrolled Palabok on Saturdays; and all the specialty dishes on Sundays. Reimagined Philippine Cuisine at Café Summit will be served starting June 9 until Aug. 10. For more information about Café Summit and its upcoming promos, visit https://summithotels.ph/.

Shakey’s brings back creamy spinach pizza

SHAKEY’S has relaunched its Creammmy Spinach Pizza, with a heartier layer of real spinach and a blend of ultra-creamy, melty cheeses, spread across a hand-tossed or thin crust. Shakey’s also has new variants: Spinach & Glazed Bacon, Spinach & Shrimp, and Spinach & Mushroom. Shakey’s new and improved Creammmy Spinach pizza is available in all Shakey’s stores nationwide via dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Guests can also opt to order via the Shakey’s Super App for deals and promos.

Nissin Cup Noodles releases new flavors

FOR an authentic Asian noodle soup experience, Nissin’s Spicy Korean Style Stew has spicy Korean flavors. For a cheesy choice, the Nissin Pasta Express Cheesy Ham & Bacon is made with Nissin’s Straight Noodle Technology. This gives an authentic pasta experience in just four minutes. The cheesy sauce combined with the meaty ham and bacon bits gives a filling bite. The new variants are available at supermarkets and via leading online shops.