Dining In/Out (06/20/24)

Sheraton Manila Bay’s Tour de France du Vin 2024

WINE enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to a journey through the vineyards of France via Sheraton Manila Bay’s Tour de France du Vin 2024, held in partnership with Le Cellier French Wine Selection. The wine and dinner event will take place on June 27, 7 p.m., at the Manila Bay Kitchen. For P3,800 net per person, attendees can enjoy a selection of 17 premium wines sourced from Beaujolais, Burgundy, Bordeaux, the Rhone Valley, and the South of France. Some of the highlights of the evening are the 17 regional specialties prepared by Sheraton Manila Bay’s General Manager, Richard Masselin, alongside the hotel’s chefs. Guests will get to sample Pot Au Feu, Coq Au Vin de Bourgogne Rouge, Fish and Seafood Bouillabaise, and more. Wine expert Bernard Flour, owner of Le Cellier French Wine Selection, will be at the event to share his knowledge about the selection, as well as give our guests insight on French wine. Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico cor. Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. For updates, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and on Twitter at @sheratonmnlbay.

SM Markets offers pasalubongs in a jiffy

SM MARKETS makes discovering otherwise hard-to-find pasalubong items easy, with local products available at the nearest supermarket. No more searching all over town or traveling long distances as everything has been brought together in one spot. From Luzon, SM Markets offers items like Basilio’s Bagnet Chips, Ilocos Chichacorn, and Alabanza Longanisa De Recado, all hailing from Baguio or the Ilocos Region. Craving Pangasinan’s boneless daing na bangus? Check out the JSL Dagupan brand. From the Calabarzon region there are items like Noceda Jacobina, Old Center Pancit Lucban, and Bean Central Barako Coffee. The Bicol region is represented by Jovy’s Pili Nuts, Pansit Bato, Bicol’s Best Bicol Express, and Albay Pili Nuts. Favorites from the Visayas Region, specifically from Cebu, are also available including Titay’s Rosquillos, Phil Brand Dried Mango, Shamrock Otap, and Vhonytiff Banana Chips. Products from Iloilo and Bacolod are also in-store, including Bongbong’s Piaya and Biscocho, Merzci Biscocho, Piaya, and Butterscotch, Deocampo’s Barquillos, and RGies Butterscotch. SM Markets also stocks Davao’s Lola Abon’s Mangosteen and Durian candies, and Durian World’s Durian Pastillas and Yema. From Cagayan de Oro, there are Cheding’s Toasted Peanut, De Oro Best Beef and Pork Jerky, and Vjandep Yema Pastel. By featuring these locally made products, SM Markets is supporting Filipino farmers, artisans, and small businesses.

Pop-up alert: Cream-O Me Time Cafe

JACK ‘N JILL Cream-O is opening the Cream-O Me Time Cafe pop-up booth at Greenfield Central Park’s Weekend Market on June 22 and 23, 4 p.m. onwards. The Cream-O Me Time Cafe will offer a range of classic and new Cream-O products like cookies, cakes, and drinks (which are also available for purchase). Activities include reading e-books from the Cream-O Library, listening to tunes from the Cream-Oholics Playlist, taking photos and making social media content via the Pose with Cream-O booth, sharing thoughts on the Cream-O Freedom Wall, and enjoying board games at the Chocolatey Battle station. Visitors will get a chance to take home free packs of Cream-O by posting about the Cream-O Me Time Cafe experience on social media. Jack ‘n Jill Cream-O is from Universal Robina Corp., maker of Pinoy brands such as Great Taste coffee, C2 Cool and Clean, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Magic Crackers, and Cloud 9.

New events space opens in Tagaytay

THE CLOUD VILLA, just 30 minutes from the Tagaytay Rotonda, offers a space inspired by Filipino architecture. With all-glass panel windows, an intricate wooden structure, and a sea of clouds as the backdrop, this venue is ideal for a birthday, wedding, or for corporate functions. The Cloud Villa is situated along the Nasugbu Highway, near Sonya’s Garden, Breakfast at Antonio’s, Twin Lakes, and Don Bosco Chapel on the Hill. The Cloud Villa can host 200 to 250 guests with a 256 sqm function hall. Amenities include air conditioning, a preparation room, a caterer’s area, housekeeping, security staff, and a parking lot that can hold up to 30 cars. For inquiries, visit www.thecloudvilla.ph or call 0917-775-2488.

McDonald’s Chicken Flavor Fest is on

STARTING June 14, McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets can now be enjoyed with three new sauce options: Classic Ranch, Fiery Aioli, and Sweet Chili Plum. The fast-food brand now also offers the Black Pepper McChicken sandwich. The McNuggets and chicken sandwich are part of the ongoing Chicken Flavor Fest. According to a release, each Chicken Flavor Fest product is best paired with a glass of Lipton Cool Berry Iced Tea. McDonald’s App users can avail themselves of the six-piece Chicken McNuggets or Black Pepper Chicken with a small Lipton Cool Berry for P99, with savings up to P77. The McDonald’s Chicken Flavor Fest will run at participating stores nationwide from June 14.