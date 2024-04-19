1 of 3

WITH temperatures ranging from 30 to 40 degrees in many cities in the Philippines, malls have become places to seek refuge from the hot weather. Here are some activities — ranging from Taylor Swift listening parties, furry costume contests, and table tennis lessons — visitors can try out in various malls in the country:

APRIL 19

All’s fair in love and skating, according to SM Megamall, in a cute tweak to a Taylor Swift lyric. This is because they will be hosting TTPD On Ice, a listening party of the pop singer’s latest album, to be held at the SM skating rink at the 5th level of the Mega Fashion Hall. Swifties can enjoy a unique experience listening to Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department — while skating on the ice. Tickets cost P400, inclusive of a two-hour pass for the following timeslots: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

APRIL 20

Ayala Malls Serin in Tagaytay will have its very own “Summer Paw-ty,” which includes a fashion show and a market for pet goods. Furry friends are encouraged to dress up in summer outfits to compete for best costume. There will also be a meet and greet with YouTuber Furmomkhai, who is bringing her fellow influencer fur-babies Coco, Donny, Mulan, and Kisses. The party takes place at 4 p.m. in the Corte section of the mall.

The official, free The Tortured Poets Department album release party, organized by Swifties Philippines, will be held at Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City, Cubao. It takes place at the Quantm Skyview on the Upper Ground B level at 3 p.m. Performers include Taylor Sheesh and Jamella. Early-bird registration and merchant booths will open as early as 11 a.m.

APRIL 21

SM Mall of Asia will host the Angels Walk for Autism, in partnership with the Autism Society Philippines. It will be held at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as a show of support for the autism community. The event will take participants from the arena to the MOA Music Hall, a short distance circling the mall complex that makes it friendly to all. Register to participate in the walk for free via the SM Online App. Registration at the event itself starts at 7 a.m.

It will be SM North EDSA’s turn to be home to many Swifties for a day, with The Tortured Poets Department listening party taking place at the Skydome at 2 p.m. Taylor Swift fans can avail of two event passes via the SM Malls Online app, where they can select to redeem the coupon along with a P1,000-purchase receipt from any SM North Skygarden and Annex tenants.

The same mall will be having a costume contest later in the afternoon — not for humans, but for pets. The Paw Park at SM North EDSA’s Skygarden invites the most fashionable fur-babies to show off their summer style at 4 p.m. that day. The tropical-themed activity promises prizes for those who win.

APRIL 19-21

Power Plant Mall in Makati will play summer-inspired soundtracks with live performances from DJs Roy de Borja, Tom Suplico, Girlwpearl, and Sky Dominique. The music will be playing from April 19 to 20 from 4 p.m. until the mall closes.

Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, will celebrate the love for racing as part of the Calabarzon Motor Show 2024 — but in the form of Legos. From April 19 to 21, the activity park will hold a series of challenges for Lego lovers and car lovers alike, like the tallest Lego build contest, fastest Lego build contest, and actual races using Lego-made cars.

Making tails wag this April is “The Forever Home Project,” an adoption drive taking place at Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City. In partnership with Biyaya Animal Care, the pet adoption drive from April 20 to 21 aims to give furry friends a home. It is open during mall hours at the ground floor.

At the Glorietta Mall in Makati, parents can take their kids to the Activity Center to play in a Cocomelon-themed park for 30 minutes. They can also meet some of the characters’ mascots. This will be held from April 20 to 21, with the park open throughout mall hours and the meet and greets taking place at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Entrance is granted to both child and parent by presenting a single-purchase receipt worth P500 from any Glorietta store.

SM Supermalls have been blasting the newest track by P-pop group HORI7ON, “lucky!” in preparation for their live performances. This serves as the tailend of the group’s comeback tour, which started in March and spanned over 10 malls throughout the Philippines. Their next concert and fan signing events start at 6 p.m. at SM City Clark on April 19, SM City Bataan on April 20, and SM City Baliwag on April 21.

While the Philippine Table Tennis Federation is having proper table tennis lessons with a fee, the Game Parks at SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall, and SM City Fairview are inviting people to get lessons for free. This rare occasion will take place on April 20 and 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the aforementioned malls. Coaches from the federation will be there to give tips and tricks to all.