LONDON — Miley Cyrus’s hit “Flowers” was named the world’s best-selling single in 2023 on Monday, the first time the US singer-songwriter has topped the chart run by industry body the IFPI.

The emotional disco-tinged breakup anthem — in which the singer reminds herself she can buy her own flowers after the end of a relationship — got the coveted IFPI Global Single Award for 2023 just weeks after picking up two Grammys.

The single had the equivalent of 2.7 billion streams on paid subscription services according to the London-based body which uses data from physical sales and digital delivery methods to come up with a representative figure.

“Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song — along with its message of empowerment — resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit,” Lewis Morrison, the IFPI’s director of global charts and certifications, said.

Artists from Nigeria and Mexico entered the top 10 for the first time: Rema’s “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez ranked at No.2 while “La Bebe” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma was at No.6, highlighting the rise in popularity of Afrobeats and regional Mexican genres. US star Taylor Swift, who was last week named global recording artist of the year for the fourth time by the IFPI took the No.7 and No.9 spots on the singles rundown with “Cruel Summer” and “Anti-Hero” respectively.

The IFPI — the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry — represents the global recorded music industry. — Reuters