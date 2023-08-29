MULTI-platinum selling recording artist and songwriter Miley Cyrus has released the single “Used To Be Young,” her first new music offering since the Endless Summer Vacation studio album from earlier this year.

The track finds the pop star reflecting on her past and using it to fuel her optimism for the future. It also comes with an emotional video that gets up close and personal with her while singing the ballad with tears in her eyes.

“This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become,” she said in a statement. She also wears a Mickey Mouse shirt in the video, a subtle shoutout to her origins as a Disney star.

Ms. Cyrus rose to fame in the Disney Channel TV show Hannah Montana, where she played regular teenager Miley Stewart living a double life as a famous pop singer, with her secret identity only known to close family and friends.

Since then, she has pursued a successful music career spanning multiple platinum-selling singles and albums.

In celebration of the release of “Used To Be Young,” Ms. Cyrus shared stories and insights from the many chapters of her life within the TV special event Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Reimagined from the version which originally aired on Disney+, the special features a brand-new interview as well as music from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.

The TV program aired on ABC just hours before the release of her new single. The special’s reimagined version is now streaming on Hulu.

It also marks the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus’ three-time platinum album Bangerz, which came out in September 2013. The album contained beloved original hits like “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”

In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never-before-seen photos and the bonus track “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It.

Fans can pre-order Ms. Cyrus’ releases on shop.mileycyrus.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana