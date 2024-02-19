IF ONE walks around Shangri-la Plaza in Mandaluyong, one notices the ongoing renovations, and that several new spots will be opening this year.

The mall has been around since 1991, and its interiors and tenants have been constantly in flux. Shang Properties, Inc. Executive Vice-President for Commercial and Retail Joy Polloso talked about the new developments and stores they have in store (pun intended) at the Shangri-La Plaza’s 2024 Thanksgiving Night on Feb. 5.

“We wanted a fresh way to celebrate with you which aligns with what we can anticipate from Shangri-La Plaza this year,” she said in a speech. Recent store openings include the largest Rimowa branch in the country, as well as the return of United Colors of Benetton in the Philippines, and the opening of Bacarrat.

At the East Wing’s fourth floor, Olive Garden will open this year, as well as the G-Force Dance Center on the Main Wing’s sixth floor. National Bookstore will move to another location on the ground floor, while Toby’s Sports will move to the fifth floor.

The renovation of the sidewalk properties on the ground floor will see a bigger Starbucks, a Thai restaurant, new branches of Refinery, Filipino restaurant Manam, Japanese restaurant Nikei Sakagura, BGC crowd favorite Terazza Martines, Harlan and Holden Coffee, Wildflour, and another branch of A Mano, an Italian cuisine venture of restaurateur Margarita Fores’ son, Amado.

“All these moves are centered around Shangri-La Plaza working hard to be a good partner with all of you,” said Ms. Polloso. — JLG