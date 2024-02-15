Dining In/Out (02/15/24)

1 of 2

Shake Shack launches e-commerce site

New York-favorite Shake Shack has launched its own e-commerce website, shakeshack.ph. This digital expansion aims to give its customers more ways to get their Shack fix with a streamlined navigation experience and direct contact with the brand. The new website will also be able to cater to those in areas with limited delivery options. The new online platform offers delivery or pick-up options – Shake Shack delivered to the customer’s doorstep in 30 minutes or at a convenient time. For new subscribers, Shake Shack sweetens the deal with access to limited-time menu items from Feb. 15 to 19, and P90 off on delivery with a minimum spend of P500 from Feb. 15 to 21.

McDonald’s comes out with Crispy Fish Fillet sandwich

McDonalds is coming out with the Crispy Fish Fillet sandwich, out on a limited release. This features a crispy, golden-brown fish patty paired with melted cheese, tartar sauce, and a toasted bun. The sandwich is best paired with the peach and lychee flavor of Sprite X PeaChee Fruit Fizz and McDonald’s fries. There is also a Double Crispy Fish Fillet Sandwich, with an extra fish patty tucked into the bun. The sandwich is available for dine-in, take-out, drive-through and delivery.

Jollibee holds Chickenjoy fans meet

On Feb. 17, Jollibee is holding a Chickenjoyer Fan Meet. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Activity Center of the Trinoma mall in Quezon City. Customers can receive a pass to the event for a P100 single receipt purchase of Jollibee Chickenjoy made from Feb. 15-17 at any Jollibee store. Activities include the Chickenjoyer Claw Machine, Chickenjoy Gachapon, and Chickenjoy Bucket Shoot Out. Up for grabs are limited edition merchandise such as pillows, shirts, tote bags, notepads, and light sticks. Guests can also step into a full studio setup, have their photos and videos taken professionally, and get a chance to be featured in Jollibee store ads as a brand ambassador. Jollibee endorsers Joshua Garcia and Donny Pangilinan will also be present. Jollibee Chickenjoy is available nationwide for P109 (a one-piece value meal) and P449 (a six-piece bucket).