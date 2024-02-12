Gifts for Valentine’s Day

1 of 4

WHETHER for gifting or for stepping out on the town together, we’ve got a few suggestions for things you can pick up for Valentine’s Day.

Marks & Spencer

Who says you have to go out on Valentine’s Day? Marks & Spencer (M&S) just dropped the ultimate stay-at-home package. Live a dream in the Dream Satin pajama sets adorned with pink and red love hearts. Dream Satin combines Cool Comfort technology for a fresh and dry feel with a Cling Resist finish to prevent static. While wearing those, pop open a wine bottle from M&S and pair it with their Swiss and Belgian chocolates. In the Philippines, Marks & Spencer has 20 stores around the country.

COS

COS introduces a stackable Valentine’s jewelry collection inspired by the tactile relationship between an object and the wearer. The capsule collection features versatile unisex styles including eclectic rings, earrings, bracelets, and charms, combining semi-precious stones and recycled materials. Each piece is crafted in recycled brass and plated in silver or gold. Embellished with cut glass and semi-precious stones, an emphasis on surface texture and intricate detailing creates a bold yet relaxed look. The stones include clear quartz (for clarity and healing), smoky quartz (to ground and protect), blue eye tiger (to calm), and pink jade (to purify). Statement rings are complemented by several understated styles in organic silhouettes and sculpted irregular shapes. The Valentine’s jewelry capsule can be found at the COS Store at SM Aura Premier.

Montblanc

THE MEISTERSTÜCK Document Case is an ideal gift for those looking to make their mark in the world. Named after Montblanc’s iconic writing instrument, the piece draws inspiration from the fountain pen’s distinctive features. The stitching, zip pullers, and handles are thoughtfully designed to echo the nib’s recognizable shape. It comes in a timeless ink blue shade or a warm burgundy shade featuring a hand-applied sfumato effect. Other ready-to-gift leather items include the Soft Pochette, which can be carried by a wrist handle or under the arm for versatile styling. For the adventurers with style, the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Grey watch features a grey glacier pattern dial inspired by the Mer de Glace, which has been crafted with a special technique called gratté-boisé to evoke the depths of the glacier. Montblanc’s first diving watch, the timepiece conforms to the ISO 6425 norm for diving and comes with a water resistance of up to approx. 300 meters (approx. 30 bar). For those with a penchant for blending luxury with technology, the Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch features multiple health monitoring sensors for an enhanced fitness experience, various apps, and customizable watch faces. Other heartfelt gifts include the reversible Montblanc Horseshoe Leather Belt in black and brown which can be embossed for a personal touch, the stainless steel Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Ace of Club & Ace of Diamond Cufflinks, and the Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Ace of Club Bracelet in woven leather. Ladies aren’t left behind in Montblanc either: the Soft Mini Bag can be worn hands-free with the shoulder strap or attached to belt loops. For those who want a slightly bigger yet effortless day-to-day bag, the Meisterstück Messenger offers a contemporary take on a classic shape in a burgundy color, adorned with a hand-applied sfumato effect. She might also like the Montblanc Bohème Day & Night 30mm watch, which features mother-of-pearl clouds and a day and night disc that indicates the day utilizing different gradients of blue sky and rays of light. The watch is completed with rose gold-coated floral and diamond indexes, a sapphire case back, and interchangeable leather straps. The Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Doué Classique Fountain Pen is the ideal gift for those who cherish literature and the art of writing. Featuring a gold-coated metal cap, degraded anthracite lacquered barrel, and a handcrafted 18K gold nib, the writing instrument depicts details from the main character’s travels. Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Hydra Skin Clinic

THE SKIN clinic in SM Aura is offering several packages to pamper both you and your lover, with deductible reservation fees if booked from Feb. 9 to 15. The Sweet Indulgence Package includes the Cleopatra Bath and a 45-minute Swedish massage, and a glass of champagne, for a P2,000 non-refundable fee (a deductible from the total bill). The Sweetheart Lips promo comes with lip fillers and a complimentary Perk Lip Gydrafacial for a P1,000 non-refundable fee. The Intimate Glow promo offers Gyne Whitening and Tightening, plus a Gyne facial, with a non-refundable P1,000 reservation fee for bookings until Feb. 29. The Perfect Together Promo (these are all for slots until Feb. 29), offers a reflexology and foot spa treatment (with a P500 reservation fee), while the Me and You promo offers a 20% discount on any facial treatment for a companion (if you get a facial treatment yourself; available for a P500 reservation fee). The Hydra Skin Clinic is in SM Aura, Taguig City.