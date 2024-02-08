According to feng shui master Patrick Lim, this is going to be a good year

IT’S A GOOD year for most people for this Year of the Yang Wood Dragon.

On Feb. 1, BusinessWorld sat down for lunch at the New World Makati Hotel with feng shui master Patrick Lim Fernandez. He gave us a general outlook on the Lunar New Year, which starts on Feb. 10, as well as forecasts for the 12 signs of the Chinese Zodiac.

YEAR OF THE DRAGON

With a general reputation as lucky years, Mr. Fernandez says that China reports a 5% increase in the birth rates on Dragon years, due to the desire of parents for their children to bask in the Dragon’s good luck. However, that doesn’t work out for parents who were born in the Year of the Dog, it being the sign in conflict with the Dragon.

“It’s a year to showcase your talents and your strengths,” he said. “Everyone is good at something.”

The Dragon is also the sign of benevolence, so he advises people to “be generous with your talents and your strengths.”

As this year is representative of wood energy, this means growth in several areas. “There was slow stagnant growth because of the pandemic. Now, this is really a chance where we can see growth throughout the world. Take advantage of this energy: grow with the world, rather than against it.”

Industries that he sees flourishing this year include those related to knowledge (including training, publishing, and teaching), consultancy, accounting, the legal profession, and nature (environmentalism, plants and trees).

THE SIGNS

For the Rat, Mr. Fernandez sees a strong authority and leadership star, which means people will be looking to them for guidance. “With what you’re good at, try to be a leader there and try to find your unique style.” He does warn of misunderstandings and injury: “If you know something’s going to happen, try to preempt it.”

The Ox is lucky this year from a money perspective, and for them, it’s also a good year to develop multiple streams of income as well as to travel.

The Tiger also has money luck this year and will also have a good year to broaden their perspectives. On the other hand, they’ll also be more sensitive this year, and he tells people to warn others about this to reduce conflicts.

The Rabbits will surpass goals this year, though he warns about making “mountains out of molehills” and making small problems bigger. He also says that Rabbits should watch out for their health.

As for those born in the Year of the Dragon, he said, “This is your year.” It’s a time to showcase talent, and they’ll be more innovative and creative this year (it’s also a good time to brainstorm). Because a lot of things will be happening to the dragon, he says the energy can be frenetic, and he advises them to find balance.

Those born in the Year of the Snake will benefit from daylight (so he advises setting meetings for lunch), as well as luck in relationships with males (more than romantic partners, it also means luck with male family members and business partners). It’s also a good year for relationships, and energy can be found in food and celebrations.

Horses are told to be more patient and resilient; while Sheep have the chance to meet new people and expand their network — they just have to avoid being overly ambitious and spreading themselves too thin. Sheep may also be entangled in other people’s problems, and they should probably avoid gossip.

Those born in the Year of the Monkey are advised to focus on their long-term goals.

Roosters, friends of the Dragon, will benefit from this relationship, so long as they know what to prioritize. Mr. Fernandez also says that a certain star makes them more attractive — but to relationships that may not be good for them.

It’s not a good year for the Dog, in money or relationships, but they should look to rely on the people around them.

Finally, those born in the Year of the Pig can find good luck in expanding their business, and good luck in relationships both personal and professional (just be careful about losing things). — JL Garcia