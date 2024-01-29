THE De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB)is now offering a Bachelor in Textile Design (BTD).

“BTD aims to champion textile innovations rooted in Filipino culture and heritage with a multidisciplinary approach. It is a radical paradigm that considers the ecological, cultural, social, and economic impacts in a way that will not compromise the needs of future generations,” says a press release.

The undergrad program is made up of fundamental courses that will equip students with advanced knowledge, technical skills, and sustainable business essentials. Classes will cover experiences from design conceptualization, until the production processes.

Students will have access to the Design + Arts Campus’ laboratories dedicated to Computer-aided Drafting and Design (CADD), Cloud-based Infrastructure, Industrial Design, Textile, Architecture, and Sewing.

Print and digital materials are likewise available through the Br. Fidelis Leddy Center for Learning Resource, which also covers subscriptions to the global trend forecast WGSN and design authority Material ConneXion.

Students will also have access to the laboratories of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI), as well as the Museo Negrense De La Salle in Bacolod, which houses a large collection of international textiles.

Graduates may pursue careers as textile designers and fabric technologists, to textile engineers, technical consultants, and haute couture textile developers. They may delve into the craft sector as weavers, embroiderers, knitters, printmakers, and illustrators or in design studios as creative directors, colorists, trend forecasters, and trend analysts.

Applicants for the course’s first term of Academic Year 2024 to 2025. It will run for 10 trimesters, which include electives, capstone projects, as well as practicum training.

For more information, visit https://www.benilde.edu.ph/undergraduate-textile-design/.