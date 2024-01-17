LOS ANGELES — Media dynasty drama Succession earned the prestigious best drama trophy and The Bear dominated comedy honors as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

Succession, the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

The Bear, the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family’s Chicago sandwich shop, also landed six awards, including best comedy series.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.

“I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all,” said White, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. “I love the show so much.”

Road rage drama Beef won best limited series, one of its five awards for the night. Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong claimed acting trophies.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won her second supporting actress honor for playing a loopy vacationer on limited series The White Lotus, took the opportunity to thank “all of the evil gays,” referring to characters on the show involved in a murder plot against her character.

The top TV honors were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network. The show was postponed from September because of Hollywood labor disputes last year.

Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony, which coincided with the US holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“Everyone having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight? We are killing it tonight!” said host and former Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Edebiri of The Bear thanked her family for “letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that.”

A jubilant Niecy Nash, a supporting actress winner for limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, hoisted her Emmy trophy in the air and proclaimed “I’m a winner, baby. I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!” Nash said.

Quinta Brunson was named best actress in a comedy for playing an optimistic teacher on Abbott Elementary, a show she created. She shed tears as she took the stage and was handed the honor by comedy legend Carol Burnett. “I don’t know why I’m so emotional. I think it’s the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson said. “I’m so happy to be able to live my dream.”

Organizers were using this year’s milestone — the 75th Emmys — to honor classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments.

Host Anthony Anderson opened the show with a choir singing theme songs from shows such as “Good Times” and “The Facts of Life.” Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined to play the drum solo from “In the Air Tonight,” a song that aired during a pivotal moment in 1980s hit show Miami Vice.

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman and other stars of Cheers gathered around a recreation of the iconic bar set, and Grey’s Anatomy actors Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo spoke from a hospital room set up on stage. — Reuters

Full list of winners at the 75th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES — The Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Following is a list of all winners on Monday.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef

Best Comedy Actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Comedy Actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Drama Actor: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Drama Actress: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor, Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actress, Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Ebon Moss-bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Directing, Drama: Mark Mylod, Succession

Best Directing, Comedy: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Best Directing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Best Writing, Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Best Writing, Comedy: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Best Writing, Limited or Anthology Series o Movie: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Best Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Talk Series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Best Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Variety Special (Live): Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race — Reuters