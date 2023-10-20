Piolo Pascual in one-night concert

PIOLO PASCUAL will hold a one-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Billed as a showcase of his vocals, appeal, and music, the show will feature tracks that Mr. Pascual has popularized, such as “Paano Ba ang Magmahal” from his 2015 hit movie The Breakup Playlist, “One More Chance,” “Kailangan Kita,” and “Timeless.” Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P8,500.

Newport partners with OPM artists for Oktoberfest

COMBINING good food and good music will make the Newport World Resorts (NWR) rendition of Oktoberfest a memorable one this year, as they join forces with popular FM radio station Magic 89.9 for a special celebration at El Calle Food & Music Hall from Oct. 20 to 21. The two-day celebration will see rising OPM artists share the spotlight with German food and beers. The first day focuses on fresh voices: singer-songwriter Rhodessa and R&B artist Earl Agustin. The second day will feature acoustic balladeer CARLO and singer-songwriter Amiel Sol. These performances will be accompanied by hearty sausages and German beers. For more information on NWR’s Oktoberfest, visit https://www.newportworldresorts.com/oktoberfest2023

German Film Fest at Gateway

GERMAN comedian and author Felix Lobrecht and director David Wnendt will be answering questions from Filipino audiences after a screening of their film, Sun and Concrete, which is showing in the Goethe-Institut Philippines’ KinoFest this Oct. 22 at Gateway Cineplex. They will discuss the collaboration that went into the making of the film, which is a coming-of-age and crime film where four boys plan a theft at their school. The Q&A session will be moderated by Filipino writer and filmmaker David Fabros. KinoFest, a showcase of some of the hottest films to come out of Germany in the past two years, returns fully offline for the first time after the pandemic. It features seven films that offer us a chance to delve into the rich variety of German cinema, and four experimental films from Germany and the Philippines. The KinoFest runs from Oct. 20 to 22 at Gateway Cineplex 10, Cinemas 6 and 7, Gateway Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. To be shown are Sun and Concrete, Ehala, The Ordinaries, Happy Lamento, Orphea, Toubab, Republic of Silence, Sisi and I, Hao are You, Aligato: The Brief Life of an Ember, and Love is a Dog from Hell.

GLOBE holds first ‘Hear For It’ Podcast Festival

Globe joins ANIMA Podcasts in co-presenting the first-ever Philippine Podcast Festival, “Hear For It!,” to be held at the Glorietta 2 Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati City on Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the festival, participants may access the Globe Creator Pod via the GlobeOne app and support a cause at the same time. By donating two Globe Rewards points to the Globe-led Hapag Movement, they can use the pod for 10 minutes, record their own podcast, and upload it to their own personal file. The Hapag Movement is a Globe-led effort to combat involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood support. The event will also feature thought leadership sessions and panel discussions with some of the country’s most prominent podcast creators from ANIMA Podcasts, The Podcast Network, and Spotify Podcasts such as Paano Ba ‘To?! Podcast by Bianca Gonzalez, Intellectwalwal by Victor Anastasio, Linya Linya Podcast by Ali Sangalang, Wake up with Jim and Saab, The Koolpals, Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast by Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac, Anyare Saeyo? by Kristel Fulgar and Moy Esguerra, and Queertuhan with Roanne and Tina. Aspiring audio creators can also learn about the tools and equipment essential for podcasting, gain insights on how to monetize content, and receive mentorship from seasoned podcasters. Globe customers also get the exciting opportunity to win one of 20 all-access passes to meet their favorite podcast creators through a special raffle.

NCCA celebrates Nat’l Indigenous People’s Month

THE National Indigenous People’s (IP) Month will officially be celebrated on Oct. 20 to 21 at the Metropolitan Theater and Aroceros Park, both in Manila, as per Presidential Proclamation No. 1906 from 2009, which mandates the “recognition and protection of the rights of Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs)/IPs.” The National Commission for Culture and the Arts will mark the occasion by opening an arts and crafts fair, with demonstrations and workshops, at the Arroceros Park. They will also launch an IP exhibit at the Metropolitan Theater’s Gallery of Stars. Selected universities will be taking part in a cultural outreach with the IPs. This year’s theme is “Buháy na Dunong: Pagkamalikhain at Kalikasan” (Living Heritage: Creativity and Nature), which highlights how both the creativity of the IP and the richness of nature sustain intangible cultural heritage, according to the NCCA. Admission is free for the two-day event.

Limited run for Silver Lining musical

Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes, Inc. present a brand new Filipino musical, Silver Lining, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati, with a limited two-weekend run with shows on Oct. 20 to 22, and Oct. 27 to 29. An original work with modern rock and pop music, Silver Lining is a journey of rediscovery in two timelines, reliving the challenging times of the 1970s as well as understanding the struggles and conflicts of today’s youth. PETA’s Maribel Legarda directs Silver Lining, whose script is by Palanca-awardee Joshua Lim So, with lyrics and music by Jack Teotico, with additional music, lyrics and musical direction by Vince Lim, and choreography by PJ Rebullida. Ricky Davao leads the cast which also includes Noel Comia Jr. and Krystal Brimner of Star Magic. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me.net or bit.ly/ silverliningmusical.

Alice Reyes Dance PHL’s Carmen and Other Spirits

ALICE REYES Dance Philippines (ARDP) will stage Carmen and Other Spirits from Oct. 20 to 21 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. A mixed bill featuring four dances that confront current issues in society, it is co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and its Professional Artist Support Program, and features dance trainees from Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and other independent performers. The program is top-billed by Carmen, choreographed by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, springing off from Propsper Merimeé’s 1845 novella of the same title about Don Jose, who is infatuated with the titular Gypsy woman Carmen. The “other spirits” in the program are three works by the country’s top Filipino choreographers: Alden Lugnasin with his piece that echoes synchronized swimming movements, Swimming the Ilog Pasig; Ronelson Yadao, artistic director of ARDP, who essays the importance of interdependency of two individuals in his work Two; and Lester Reguindin’s Now, which draws inspiration from young environment activist Greta Thurnberg and her bold speech at the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit in 2019. Tickets can be booked via TicketWorld.

NeoFilipino features distinct styles

THE return of CCP Choreographers Series’ NeoFilipino, on Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) in Pasay City, marks the third and final tier of the CCP Choreographers’ Series. It is a platform for established artists to collaborate with other art forms in creating new works with distinct choreographic styles, following WifiBody.ph and Koryolab. NeoFilipino 2023: In Transit will feature choreographers Christine Crame, Jose Jay Cruz, and Al Garcia, who have each built a distinct choreographic voice and style of dance. It is directed by dancer and choreographer Ms. Crame, with set design by Tuxqs Rutaquio, and projection mapping by Ces Valera. Its institutional supporters are De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Guang Ming College and Myra Beltran’s DanceForum. The P500 tickets are available at the CCP Box Office and at TicketWorld (https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=NEOFILI23).

Ayala Museum hosts Ambeth Ocampo lecture

TO encourage people to learn more about Philippine arts, culture, and history, the Ayala Museum is presenting the “History Comes Alive: Eras” lecture series by Dr. Ambeth Ocampo. The second lecture, on Oct. 21, Saturday, focuses on Juan Luna’s long-lost painting, Hymen, oh Hyménée and how it affects people’s perception of Juan Luna, his art, and his time. The painting was first unveiled to the public at the Ayala Museum last June in time for the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence. It is the centerpiece of the museum’s “Splendor” exhibit, which runs until the end of the year. To learn more about Ayala Museum Memberships and the museum’s latest activities, visit ayalamuseum.org.

The Italian Film Festival returns

THIS year, the Italian Film Festival in Manila delves deeper into Italian culture, life, and art and will run from Oct. 21 to 24 at the Cineplex, Cinema 3 of the Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City. It will feature six recent films: Diabolik where love and crime mix in a series of adventures by Antonio and Marco Manetti; Leonora Addio by Paolo Taviani which tells of the adventure of the urn of ashes of Pirandello and its journey from Rome to Agrigento; Il Colibrì (The Hummingbird) by Francesca Archibugi which follows a man from the 1970s to the near future and the myriad relationships on his path; Il Ritorno Di Casanova by Gabriele Salvatores follows the famous Venetian libertine as he has trouble facing the fact that he’s over 60; Settembre by Giulia Steigerwalt is set on a September day when three people realize that the life they find themselves in is not the one they had dreamed of; Diabolik Ginko All’attacco by Antonio Manetti and Marco Manetti continues the story of Diabolik as the film follows his escape from Inspector Ginko’s latest trap. One film will be screened on opening night on Oct. 21; on Oct. 22 and 23, two films will be featured at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; and the last film will be shown on Oct. 24 to close the Italian Film Festival. All screenings will be available to the public (on a first-come, first-served basis) and are free of charge. The Italian Film Festival is organized by the Philippine-Italian Association under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in the Philippines.

Lukas Graham to perform in Manila

SINGER-SONGWRITER Lukas Graham is set to perform live in Manila on Oct. 22 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. From humble beginnings in a Copenhagen hippie commune to sharing the red carpet with the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé in Hollywood, Lukas Graham makes headlines for his music exploring his journey of self-discovery. He will be joined in his Manila concert by fellow Universal Music artist, Juan Karlos, whose song, “Ere,” recently made history as the first Filipino song to appear on the Spotify Global Chart. Tickets to the show, ranging in price from P3,105 to P4,925, are available via ticketnet.com.

Coke Studio joins MassKara Festival

On Oct. 22, Coke Studio Philippines takes to the MassKara festival’s Sunset Stage at North Capitol Road in Bacolod City to transform it into a party hub. Bacolod City’s annual MassKara Festival is celebrated for its vibrant colors, distinctive masks, and contagious energy. It is known for its epic street parties, with MassKaraland being the biggest. Coke Studio Philippines’ concert is headlined by Sarah Geronimo and PLAYERTWO, and also features local talents like Ferdinand Aragon, the Aire Band, and Mojo Nova.

Last weekend for PETA’s Walang Aray

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back its recent musical sensation, Rody Vera’s Walang Aray, an irreverent reimagining of Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela Walang Sugat. This combination of Mr. Vera’s libretto, original catchy tunes by Vince Lim, and director Ian Segarra’s storytelling runs on PETA’s theater stage from Oct. 6 to 22. The musical is led by seasoned theater actors Gio Gahol and Marynor Madamesila, together with Shaira Opsimar and Jon Abella, playing the star-crossed lovers Julia and Tenyong. The feel-good musical romp garnered 21 mid-year citations at the Gawad Buhay Awards in its previous run, including Outstanding Musical, Original Score, Ensemble Performance, and Choreography. The limited three-weekend run of Walang Aray can be seen at the PETA Theater Center, Quezon City. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.

Ang Unang Aswang has shows til December

THE FINAL production in the FEU Theater Guild (FTG)’s 89th season is Ang Unang Aswang. Written by Palanca awardee playwright Rody Vera and directed by FTG’s Artistic Director Dudz Teraña, the play is about the unusual life of a girl, abandoned as a baby in the forest, who is raised by a dog, cat, and boar. The Aswang will alternately be played by Dianne Andallo, Jazzie Alejo, Brigitta Marilla, and Margarita Barrameda. Raffaele Pascua and Arvin Jade Javier alternate as Aso, Davewyn Macawile plays Pusa, Jonas Cunanan is Baboy Ramo, Aaron Bayani is The Binata while The Asawa is played by Kesiah Aritao. The show will run every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Dec. 9 at the FCA Studio, Engineering Bldg. at FEU Manila, Nicanor Reyes St., in Sampaloc, Manila. Tickets are priced at P200 for the FEU community and P400 for guests. For details, visit the official webpage of FTG: feutheaterguild.com or FTG’s social media pages.