LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide …” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct. 13!”

Previously, Ms. Swift had said the movie, called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would only be released in North America.

In the Philippines, SM Cinemas and Ayala Malls Cinemas have announced that tickets to the concert film can be purchased at their ticket booths or websites. Other details, including ticket prices and screening schedule, have not yet been announced.

The singer’s film provides US movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex, and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Ms. Swift’s film is expected to collect between $96 million and $145 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner’s Eras film rivaled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

In the US, adult tickets for Ms. Swift’s documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Ms. Swift’s 1989 album. Children’s tickets will cost $13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Ms. Swift announced her Eras Tour — 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates. — Reuters

SM Cinema has announced that tickets for the concert movie will range in price from ₱550 to ₱1,000. Meanwhile, Ayala Malls cinema has announced that interested parties may now book or reserve their tickets to see the film.