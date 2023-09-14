Dining In/Out (09/14/23)

1 of 5

Newport World restaurants celebrate ube

UNTIL Oct. 5, restaurants at Newport World Resorts celebrate ube (purple yam) with the YAM it up! Ube-licious Feast. Held in partnership with the Department of Tourism and Ube Cream Liquer, this month-long food festival offers more than a dozen ube-infused choices across 10 restaurants at Newport Mall. At the Newport Garden Wing, Fiery Style serves Cheesy Ube Quesadilla (P348 net), made with grated cheese, homemade ube, and sweetened langka (jackfruit) in a tortilla and served with honey syrup; the Kao Day & Night Club offers Ube Buchi with Cheese (P198 net), deep fried sesame balls filled with ube and melted cheese; Parmigiano’s dish is Dolce Viola, an ube panna cotta (P320 net); Chairman Fu Hotpot Bar serves Purple YAM Soy Milk Pudding (P180 net) and bite-sized Purple YAM-Filled Sesame Balls (P280 net); Wolfgang’s Steakhouse serves an ube cocktail, Purple Haze (P650 net) made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ube liqueur, Frangelico, lemon, and simple syrup with sugary ube pastillas; ROB’s has a limited-edition cocktail that features bourbon, ube liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white called Purple Hills (P395 net), plus an Oyster and Ube Float (P265 net), a dish of smothered oysters on top of a soft serving of ube grit; Barcino serves the Pocion de Ube (P390 net) a cocktail/dessert using ube cream liqueur, salted caramel vodka, and ube ice cream, plus the Conquito con Ube (P320 net) that matches coconut milk with Luisita rum and ube cream liqueur; The Grove offers Purple Bolognese (P380 net), a fresh pasta dish with ground beef and ube, Tres Leches ala Ube (P180 net), a sponge dessert with three kinds of cheese and whipped cream; Red Crab Alimango House blended classic Filipino desserts into Ginataang Bilo Bilo with Ube Halaya (P220 net); the Garden Wing Cafe carries over a dozen purple yam pastries and desserts, from ube crinkles (P130 net) and ube bibingka (P550 net) to ube truffles (P78 net), ube eclairs (P210 net), and ube cheesecakes (P180 net).

FooDee opening 3 restaurants at Gateway Mall 2

FOODEE Global Concepts is opening branches of three restaurants at Cubao’s Gateway Mall 2 — Tim Ho Wan, Hawker Chan, and Pound — with promos celebrating their openings. Hawker Chan, which is the first hawker stall to earn a Michelin star, will be opening two new branches this month, at Ayala Malls TriNoma on Sept. 16 and at Gateway Mall 2 on Sept. 20. Customers have a chance to win a one-year supply of soya sauce chicken to mark the occasion. The promo starts at TriNoma on Sept. 18 and at Gateway Mall 2 on Sept 25. To celebrate its 9th store opening, Tim Ho Wan will offer its popular BBQ Pork Bun for only P9 to the first 100 diners at its new Gateway Mall 2 on Sept. 16. Strictly one purchase is allowed per person. This promo will also be held on Sept. 25, 26, 27 (100 people per day). Pound, the homegrown joint known for their burgers, is opening their 11th branch in Gateway Mall 2. As a treat, they’re letting customers pay whatever they want on their second burger from Sept. 25 to 27.

Restaurants open at One Ayala

ONE AYALA, a mixed-use development that now stands where the Inter-Continental Hotel used to be in Ayala Center, Makati, is set to officially launch in October. One Ayala will feature a variety of restaurants including: NYX, exclusively available at One Ayala, it is a new luxury buffet restaurant concept from The Vikings Group; Bom Gosto!, a Southern European restaurant from The Vikings Group Philippines and led by chef Chele Gonzalez; Manduca, a Spanish tapas bar; Khao Khai Thai Chicken House, a branch of the restaurant that gained popularity in Poblacion for their unconventional take on Thai street food; Tiger Sugar which, aside from its Brown Sugar Milk variants, will be introducing a new Asian-inspired menu; the first Philippine branch of NeNe Chicken, one of Korea’s leading fried chicken brands; and Japanese restaurant Ikinari Steak. For more information, visit https://www.ayalamalls.com/ or head to /OneAyala on Facebook and @oneayala_ on Instagram.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ pre-holiday sale

AS SEPTEMBER marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the Philippines, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas welcomes the “–ber” months a with a Pre-Holiday Sale on room stays and special buffets. Get in the holiday spirit and reserve seats now for Richmonde Cafe’s Noche Buena and Media Noche feasts and enjoy up to P300 off the regular rates. Secure a table for a Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet for P1,380 net per person. There is a discount deal of P1,680 net per person for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, and P1,080 net for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. A New Year’s bundle package is also available for P2,580 net per person, inclusive of the dinner buffet and countdown party. A minimum of four adults per reservation is required to avail of the discounted dinner buffet and countdown party rates. Limited seats are available for sale during the promotion period. Meanwhile, early birds can get a P1,000 discount on their Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve room bookings, with Superior Room rates dropping from P5,000 to P4,000 net for Dec. 24, and from P5,500 to P4,500 net for Dec. 31 stays. Rates for other room types are also available with the same P1,000 discount. These deals are inclusive of a breakfast buffet for two persons and a 15% discount on a la carte food & beverage orders from the Richmonde Café and room service, as well as access to the Health Club facilities such as the gym, indoor heated swimming pool, and steam and sauna room. The Pre-Holiday Sale is ongoing until Sept. 30 or while allocated slots last. It is available only via direct bookings. To make a reservation, call 8638-7777 or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com.

Brownies Unlimited introduces Lemon Blondies

BROWNIES Unlimited’s latest creation is Lemon Blondies, bite-sized lemon-infused blondies with a white lemon chocolate drizzle. This new snack is priced at ₱99 for a cup containing eight bite-sized pieces. The Lemon Blondies are available at any Brownies Unlimited store nationwide. To order online, visit www.browniesunlimited.com or follow @browniesunlimited on Facebook and Instagram.

McDonald’s Twister Fries are back

MCDONALD’S Twister Fries made their way back to McDonald’s stores yesterday, Sept. 13, and can now be enjoyed with the Big Mac and Twister Fries Meal, which is available for a limited time only. The Twister Fries can also be enjoyed as a solo item or as a free upgrade to any McDonald’s Large Meal with Fries, and is available via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and McDelivery, in Regular and Sharing sizes. They may also be purchased via channels such as GrabFood, foodpanda, PickARoo, and SM Online from Sept. 16 onwards.

Del Monte launches new juice flavors

DEL MONTE Juices now has 14 flavors made with real fruits, ranging from the classic 100% Pineapple Juice to new flavors like Melon Cucumber, White Grape, Pineapple Lychee, and Pineapple Blueberry. Del Monte Juices also has a new ambassador, actress Anne Curtis.