Dining In/Out (11/07/24)

Dining at home with Kultura

KULTURA, inside SM Store and SM Malls, carries a full range of tablescaping accessories that are under the Green Finds label. They are made of responsibly sourced raw materials such as acacia, nito, and rattan. For example, there is an acacia plates and ramen bowl set, as well as chopsticks and a single sauce container. The line of acacia/mango wood products includes the Kuksa Mug. The rattan line has multipurpose trays that come in different sizes, a stained coaster set, a bread tray with handle, and placemats. There are also placemats in sets of six, in different colors. Another material to consider is nito, with a line of placemats in round and oval shapes, bread trays, as well as a utility holder.

McDonald’s releases reusable holiday cups

MCDONALD’S is launching its first-ever reusable cups with its Holiday Christmas Collection line. The cups are available until Nov. 15 via the McDo App, McDonald’s stores nationwide, and McDelivery. Every reusable cup is designed with McDonald’s iconography featuring bright and fun graphics. Meant for both hot or cold drinks, each reusable cup design comes with a yellow or white lid, giving customers flexibility to mix and match. McDonald’s Reusable Cups are available for P79 each with any Extra Value Meal purchase in all stores nationwide.

Dylan Patisserie and Gourmet Café’s holiday hampers

DYLAN PATISSERIE and Gourmet Café is now offering a selection of luxury gift hampers. Dylan’s Gift Hampers come packaged in themed baskets, filled with a selection of flavors that cater to every palate. These include cookies, chocolates, premium nuts, and pastries. The hamper themes include “Yuletide,” “Festive,” “Holiday,” “Holly,” “Merry,” “Season,” “Party,” “Festival,” “Prosperity,” and “Jolly.” For more information visit the website www.dylanpatisserie.com or contact 0917-877-2999.

Magnolia Chicken Timplados aims for convenience

Magnolia Chicken Timplados products come in a variety of marinades and flavors so they’re instantly and conveniently ready-to-cook and flavorful. Magnolia’s Chicken Inasal has the classic deep and smoky inasal (barbecue) flavor, marinated in a mixture of vinegar, calamansi, garlic, and spices. Cheesy Chicken Fingers are a flavorful twist on a classic favorite, and can be served with the diner’s favorite dips. Magnolia’s Oriental Wings has a blend of sweet, savory, and a touch of spice. Magnolia Chicken Timplados products are available in leading supermarkets.