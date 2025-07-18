Stuff to Do (07/18/25)

1 of 7

THE Korean Cultural Center (KCC) is now offering a Korean heritage experience based on the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters. Until Aug. 4, Step Into the World of KPop Demon Hunters, a four-part “experience” that lets audiences explore various Korean cultural elements, will give fans a deeper understanding of the film. All activities are free and open to the public (except for the limited workshop slots). The Korean Cultural Center is at 59 Bayani Road, Taguig City.

THAI rapper MILLI has released her new full album HEAVYWEIGHT, marking her ascent to “heavyweight” status as an artist. Featuring 13 tracks that channel MILLI’s stories and emotions, the album combines raw emotions, hard-hitting beats, and her signature rap style. While almost all the lyrics are in English, MILLI incorporated Thai words into every track. The album is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

GATEWAY MALL 2 in Cubao, Quezon City is opening The Sang’gre Experience at the Quantum Skyview of the mall’s Upper Ground B. The immersive exhibit will be held on July 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is based on the popular fantasy series Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre and gives fans a glimpse into magical kingdoms through various activities, photo opportunities, and a chance to meet and greet the cast.

BRITISH band Wolf Alice has dropped a new single, “The Sofa,” which will be part of their fourth studio album, The Clearing, to be released in August. The release follows the band’s festival performances at Primavera, where they unveiled the song for the first time, and at Glastonbury set on home soil. “The Sofa” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

A TALE of forbidden love, heartbreak, and emotional entanglement is premiering on the upcoming episode of Magpakailanman on July 19. Titled “I Love You, Tita,” the episode is headlined by Jean Garcia and Rafael Rosell, together with Mia Pangyarihan and Sharmaine Santiago. The story follows Doc Jane (Ms. Garcia) as she mourns the loss of her husband and finds solace in Jay (Mr. Rosell). It is directed by Gil Tejada, Jr. and written by Jessie Villabrille. Magpakailanman airs every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on GMA-7.

THE band IV OF SPADES is back after a five-year hiatus during which time they pursued solo careers and side projects. “Aura,” their first single since 2020, was released as a surprise. Produced by IV OF SPADES and Brian Lotho, the song explores themes of longing and unconditional love. Its music video was directed and produced by Lunchbox. It is also IV OF SPADES’ first official release under their new label, Sony Music Entertainment, and new management, Balcony Music Entertainment.

THE travel series EIC On The Move has brought lifestyle editor-host Raul Manzano to Laguna searching for quiet luxury away from busy cities. The new episode premieres on July 20, 8:30 p.m., on Metro Channel. It features his long-time friend Ponce Veridiano, a landscape artist and painter, who showcases his home-turned-gallery in Nagcarlan, Laguna; and Linda Lagdameo, whose Moroccan-inspired home offers picturesque views of nature.