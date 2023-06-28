‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ at Resorts World Sentosa

THE EXPANSIVE and award-winning 360-degree digital art experience, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” offers visitors total immersion in Mr. Van Gogh’s life works. It was launched earlier this year, with two segments exclusively available in Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), B1 Forum. The art experience is housed within various individualistic galleries in the expansive space of over 17,000 square feet. The exhibition invites visitors to step into more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings, immersing in his world and life works by using floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. One of the core highlights of this exhibition is an expansive central projection area where the digital projections are the most prominent, creating a space where visitors can sit and absorb the work of the influential Dutch artist all around them at every turn. The Singapore edition of this exhibition further boasts the inaugural debut of two unique segments. The first is a showcase of the traditional Japanese art style of woodblock stamps and prints. In another homage to Japanese culture, there will also be an authentic matcha tea ceremony on display, with guests being able to enjoy a taste of fresh matcha right after. In the drawing studio, guests’ work becomes a part of the show, where visitors can become artists themselves through unique creations, or recreating an art piece that inspired them the most from the exhibition. Not only can they create the artwork themselves, they can also scan it onsite and transform it into a larger-than-life digital representation which they can use as their exclusive photo backdrop. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” tickets are available from S$15 (around P630) for children and S$24 (around P1,050) for adults. For more information, visit www.vangoghexpo.com/singapore.