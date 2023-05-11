Dining In/Out (05/11/23)

1 of 12

Richmonde Hotel honors moms in May

IT’S ALL about mom the whole month of May at the Richmonde Hotels in Ortigas, Eastwood, and Iloilo, with everything from relaxing hotel stays to gastronomic feasts. Richmonde Hotel Ortigas has packages which start at P 3,500 net (room only) and P4,300 net (with breakfast buffet for two). All rates include 15% discount on dine-in a la carte orders at Richmonde Café and from Room Service, welcome drinks, Wi-Fi access, and use of the Health Club, and are available until May 31. On May 14, the Richmonde Café serves up Summer Fresh Picks for Mom at the Mother’s Day lunch buffet, consisting of Do-It-Yourself starters at the salad and sandwich bars and shabu-shabu station, plus other buffet offerings include salmon coulibiac, beef teppanyaki, grilled mahi-mahi, crepes samurai. The Mother’s Day Lunch buffet is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is priced at P1,888 net, inclusive of a round of mimosa. Groups of five or more can avail of the 4+1 deal where for every four persons paying the full rate, another person eats for free. Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s Mother’s Day Room Package includes a stay in its newly renovated rooms, breakfast buffet for two, free facial or foot massage at Lumiere Skin & Spa, and use of the hotel’s gym and pool. Mom can also enjoy perks like 20% discount on food and beverage orders at Eastwood Café+Bar and from Room Service, and 15% discount on all services at Lumiere. Package rates start at P5,900 net and are available all days of May. Meanwhile, the Eastwood Café+Bar will have international lunch and dinner buffets in honor of mom on Mother’s Day priced at P1,799 nett inclusive of bottomless iced tea, coffee, or tea, and live musical entertainment. Children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount and children five years old and below eat for free. Or book an Iloilo summer getaway at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo with rates starting at P5,300 net good for two people. Mothers can take advantage of exclusive perks like 10% off on food and beverage orders at BizBar and Zabana Bar, a 15% discount on massage services, and a 15% discount on organized city excursions (e.g., heritage, culinary, countryside, and pilgrimage) and island tours (Guimaras, Isla de Gigantes, and Sicogon). Rates are valid until June 15. The Granary at the hotel will offer the Mother’s Day Banchetto on May 14, 6-10 p.m., for P1,500 net, with a glass of wine for mom. Children six to 12 years old get 50% off and those five years and below eat free. For details contact Richmonde Hotel Ortigas via 8638-7777, 0917-859-7914 or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com; Eastwood Richmonde Hotel at 8570-7777 or 0917-521-6867 or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com; and Richmonde Hotel Iloilo at (6333) 328-7888 or (63) 917-563-3558 or e-mail stay@richmondeiloilo.com.

Dining offers, candle-making class at New World Makati

AS MOTHER’S DAY approaches, New World Makati Hotel offers a fun activity for those who book their Mother’s Day package — a scented candle-making class for two — complemented by an array of dining options at Jasmine and Café 1228, as well as a sweet treat at The Shop. From May 12 to 14, guests can book the Mother’s Day Stay room package in a Deluxe room at P8,500++ that includes a buffet breakfast at Cafe 1228, or a Residence Club Deluxe room at P11,500++ with exclusive access to the 24th floor Living Room. Both room packages come with two scented candle-making kits. In addition, the room package includes breakfast for two adults and two kids 11 years old and below. To book, visit: https://bit.ly/NWMMothersDay2023. On May 13, guests who book the room package can join a 45-minute scented candle-making class anytime between 2 to 5 p.m. They will also be able to bring home the candles as a keepsake. Guests can also treat their mothers to an all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch or dinner at Jasmine, priced at P2,488 net on May 14. To book, they can visit: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/jasmine/offers-dir. Moms can also enjoy a hearty buffet at Cafe 1228, priced at P3,000 net for lunch and P4,000 net for dinner on May 14. Highlights include Roasted marinated rib eye, Louisiana seafood bag, native lechon, and an array of sweet treats. To book, they can visit: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/cafe1228/offers-dir. The hotel is offering a decadent Buttercream Berry Blooms cake — a chocolate Chantilly cake layered with berries and sponge, a red velvet coating, topped with buttercream edible flowers — for P1,300 net. For orders, call or message 0917-8884194 on mobile, Viber or Whatsapp.

Deals and more at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts makes Mother’s Day special through deals and treats from international hotel brands and signature restaurants. Sheraton Manila Hotel has the Mom’s Getaway Room Package, available from May 7 to 14, which comes with an overnight stay in a Deluxe room with a buffet breakfast at S Kitchen and a full body massage at Shine Spa for two adults. Have a Mother’s Day dinner at the hotel’s luxury outdoor pod S Vubble. Couples or a family of four can enjoy a three-course set menu, from a roasted beet and carrot salad with fillet mignon to a special Mother’s Day Cake for P5,000 net. Prior reservation is required when availing the amenities at Shine Spa and S Vubble. Book Mom’s Getaway Room Package online at www.sheratonmanila.com/moms-getwaway-room-package. Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City offers an overnight stay in a Standard room for P6,888 which includes a hotel breakfast buffet and a special Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea over at the Garden Wing Cafe for two. Book from May 12 to 31 with a stay period starting May 12 until June 1. Hotel Okura Manila offers a zen staycation with the One in Harmony Room Packages which starts at P15,000 net per night, and include a deluxe welcome amenity, daily breakfast for two adults and two kids, afternoon tea for two adults, and P2,000 worth of food and beverage credits at Yamazato. On May 14, have lunch or dinner at Yawaragi’s Mother’s Day Buffet. Full paying mom guests will receive P500 dining voucher for the next time dines, valid from June until September. At the Hilton Manila, moms are treated to a Queen’s Day Out for lunch at Kusina Sea Kitchens for P3,500++ per person. All moms will bring home a special gift set. Madison Bar & Lounge will hold A Tribute to Mom on May 14, with a Flower Mini Cake for P350++, Mini Cake for P375++, and Earl Grey Whole Cake for P1,900++, a Charcuterie Board for P5,000++ and a Grilled Salmon Set for P4,500++. From May 10 to 15 at the Manila Marriott Hotel, enjoy rose-shaped chicken dumplings from the Chinese restaurant Man Ho at P988 for dine-in and P1,288 for hotbox takeaway. There will be a Mother’s Day Buffet at The Marriott Cafe for P3,888. Meanwhile, The Marriott Cafe Bakery offers an assortment of cookies and chocolates, starting at P200, including an edible frosting sheet of Mom’s best photo framed in chocolate, only from May 1 to 15. For Mother’s Day at Cru Steakhouse, moms get to savor an exclusive amuse bouche and shortened menu together with a special Mother’s Day giveaway. Have an Afternoon Tea at the Garden Wing Cafe for P888 net. Further celebrate the occasion with glasses of Mother’s Day Bubble Milkshake and Kitkat Caramel Bubble Milkshake, each for P250 net, from Victoria Harbour Cafe. Casa Buenas offers Comida Y Vino of tapas in tabla, grilled prime beef tenderloin, seared scallops with adlai risotto paired with wine for P2,800 net, available from May 1 to 31. Kao, the day and night club at the Garden Wing plaza, which has a Mother’s Day Set Menu for P3,488 net for a group of four. On May 14, treat Mom to an exclusive dining experience and reserve a table at https://bit.ly/MothersDayCelebrationatKAO. For more information on Mother’s Day Treats, visit www.newportworldresorts.com .

Conrad Manila celebrates Mother’s Day with floral cakes

CONRAD Manila marks Mother’s Day with feasts and floral cakes. Bru Coffee Bar has three charming floral cake options, each cake adorned with delicate sugar flowers and intricate detailing. The Rainbow Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, and Mango Cheesecake options are available in regular and mini cakes sizes, starting at P400 net. Brasserie on 3 will have a Mother’s Day Extravaganza feast offering a blend of Indian and Western signature dishes. On May 13 and 14, moms dine for free in every group of four, with prices starting at 3,500 net per person. China Blue celebrates with a special menu, and guests can get a special gift for mom with every purchase of the set menu. The set menu starts at 49,880 net, serving 10 guests. C Lounge has a Mother’s Day Tea Party with strawberry panna cotta, chocolate tart, strawberry pavlova, carrot cake, and macarons. Rates start at P2,688++, with a selection of tea, coffee, or sparkling wine, available from May 8 to May 14, 2-4 p.m. For more information visit EatDrinkHilton.com and www.conradhotels.com/manila for more details. You may also call +63 2 8833 9999 to learn more about their Mother’s Day offerings. Stay connected by following them on their social media pages at www.facebook.com/ConradManilaPh and www.instagram.com/ConradManila

City of Dreams’ Mother’s Day weekend

NOBU Manila will have a special Sunday Brunch at P4,388 net per person for Mother’s Day. For dinner, Nobu Manila entices with an eight-course tasting menu (P8,871.42) net per person. Have mom ease into the Mother’s Day weekend at Nobu Manila’s “Friday Chill Out” with a summer sundown special, and DJ tracks complementing Nobu’s new-style Japanese cuisine and drinks. Nobu Manila’s Friday Chill-Out happens every Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. until May 26. Crystal Dragon whips up a celebratory a la carte menu available from May 8 to 15, noon to 11 p.m. Meanwhile, Café Society provides thoughtful gift ideas with numerous Mother’s Day-themed goodies available from May 12 to 14, ranging from Chocol8’s handcrafted artisanal chocolates to Red Velvet croissant, Mango Danish pastry, and other confectionery. For a more indulgent option, the café offers Ruby Buttercream Cake and Triple Cheesecake for the occasion. DreamPlay is staging a special activity on Mother’s Day, where kids with participating tickets can unleash their creativity and craft a dedication card for their moms at The Dream Tales Library; or gift moms with gingerbread cookies they baked at Cooking with Gingy. Mothers booked on any day from May 12 to 14 at any of the three Forbes Travel Guide-rated hotels Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila, will be treated to a special welcome gift of handcrafted chocolate from Chocol8. The Mother’s Day welcome amenity is available for bookings made via direct channels and on applicable Best Available rates, or Rack rates. Terms and conditions apply. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Tatatito announces menu additions for Mother’s Day

TATATITO has added new dishes for Mother’s Day. Starting May 10, diners can enjoy new dishes showcasing Tatatito’s interpretation of Filipino food from the regions. They are Prawn Randang from Mindanao, made with large prawns stewed in coconut cream and secret spices; and Baked Tanigue in Kamias, Tatatito’s version of Sinaing na Tanigue. There is also a new dessert, Maja Brûlée, which combines a classic Filipino dessert and the French Crème brûlée. Maja Brûlée is a blend of coconut and corn pudding with a crisp layer of caramelized sugar crust, slightly burnt for added flavor and crunch. Tatatito is at the ground floor of the OPL Bldg., 100 Don Carlos Palanca St., Legaspi Village, Makati City. It is open daily from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Saturdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 0991-300-5000 for online orders or order through GrabFood and FoodPanda (available in select locations).

Mother’s Day set meals at Tokyo Bubble Tea

TOKYO Bubble Tea has created set meals for Mother’s Day. These set meals are available from May 5 to 28. Meanwhile, diners in Metro Manila can go on a Tokyo Bubble Tea Mother’s Day date for P899, with three sets to choose from. The Ebi Tempura Meal Sets come with three pieces of lightly battered and fried ebi tempura, partnered with two signature Tokyo Bubble Tea dishes, and two large bubbly drinks of their choice. For an additional P150, add a Japanese Caesar Salad. Set A is made up of ebi tempura, teriyaki chicken don, gyudon, and two large drinks. Set B is made up of ebi tempura, bibimbop, black pepper chicken with kimchi rice, and two large drinks. Set C has ebi tempura, tonkatsu curry, chicken katsu omurice, and two large drinks. Tokyo Bubble Tea branches in Metro Manila are located at Banawe, Greenhills, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio Global City. Meanwhile, Tokyo Bubble Tea branches in Cagayan de Oro (Centrio Mall and SM CDO Downtown Premier) also have special Mother’s Day set meals to choose from. Each one is P650. Set A has ebi tempura, teriyaki chicken don, gyudon, and two large drinks. Set B has ebi tempura, bibimbop, sizzling chicken with black pepper sauce, and two large drinks. Set C is ebi tempura, omurice classic, Japanese curry tonkatsu, and two large drinks. These meals are available via www.tokyobubbletea.com, and delivery apps.

Gringo Launches the Wing Mom Pack for Mother’s Day

GRINGO has come out with a new Wing Mom Pack, featuring a new dish paired with classic favorites. It has the new Cerveza Wings, flavored with beer. The Wing Mom Pack features eight Cerveza Wings and three Quarters Smokehouse Barbecue Ribs, plus a large Cuban Rice or Mashed Potato, a Bacon Cream Fusilli, and two new desserts — Lemon Tres Leches and Ube Tres Leches. This limited offer for P1,899 is available in all Gringo branches. Gringo Chicken and Ribs also delivers via gringo.ph, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Mom’s day bundles from Taco Bell

TACO BELL has cooked up two Mother’s Day bundles, available from May 1 to 31 only. There is the Mother’s Day Bundle For 2, which starts at P419 per set. Choose between two Crunchy Beef Tacos or two Soft Beef Tacos, complete with two servings of Nachos Sprinkles, two 12 oz servings of soda, and one Oreo Chocodilla. The Mother’s Day Bundle For 4, which starts at P799 per set, includes two Crunchy Beef Tacos and two Soft Beef Tacos together with one Cheese Quesadilla, one Oreo Chocodilla, two servings of Chili Lime Twists, and four 12 oz servings of soda. They are available for dine-in and take-out, or get them delivered by calling the 8911-1111 hotline, GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

Greenwich offers Mother’s Day bundle

BECAUSE moms deserve to be celebrated, Greenwich offers a special Mother’s Day Bundle that includes its new Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza. This is the newest item on Greenwich’s Overload Creations pizza line, starting at P345. The bundle includes one Double Size 9-inch Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza with three Lasagna Supreme Chicken Combo for P699. The Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is filled with cream cheese, topped with roast beef complemented with sauteed onions and mushrooms. It will be offered in two sizes — Double (P345) and Barkada (P585). The Mother’s Day Bundle will be available in all Greenwich branches nationwide for dine-in and take-out only, starting May 8. Meanwhile, Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is also available for dine-in, take-out, online at www.greenwichdelivery.com or via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Mang Inasal offers Mother’s Day treats

MANG INASAL, the country’s Grill Expert, continues its year-long 20th anniversary celebration by giving moms back-to-back treats this Mother’s Day. From May 8 to 14, moms will get free extra scoop of Selecta Ube Ice Cream for every purchase of Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular via dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Making the season extra special is the launch of the Mang Inasal Palabok Fiesta Size, a big serving of the noodle dish perfect for a group of 10. The Palabok Fiesta will complete any Mother’s Day get-together especially when partnered with the bundled group meals, Mang Inasal Family Fiesta (good for four to six people) and Buddy Fiesta (good for two to three people), which are both bilaos of Ihaw-Sarap Chicken and Pork Inasal favorites with a platter of Java Rice. Also running for the whole month of May is the free delivery promo for a minimum spend of ₱600 when customers order via Mang Inasal Delivery App or https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph.

Goldilocks has two cakes for Mother’s Day

GOLDILOCKS has two cakes for Mother Day: the new Mango Dream (P690), a triple layered chiffon cake filled with buttercream and fresh mangoes, topped with mango icing; and Mom’s Choco Cake (P690), a Mother’s Twist to the classic Goldilocks dedication cake, an 8×12 chocolate chiffon dedication cake with chocolate icing, big enough to serve an extended family of 18. It is topped with pastel flower designs with space for icing lettering of a message for mom on top. There is also the Mom’s Bundle (P1,200) which includes a Baked Lasagna and Mom’s Choco Cake (9” round). Goldilocks’ Mango Dream, Mom’s Choco Cake, and Mom’s Bundle, are now available.