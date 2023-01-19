Dining In/Out (01/19/23)

1 of 5

Kenny Rogers Roasters offers Truffle Collection

KENNY Rogers Roasters’ classic offerings are now infused with a most luxurious flavor with its Limited Edition Truffle Collection. Available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide, guests can enjoy the distinctive taste and flavor of truffle in its signature Roasted Chicken which is marinated in truffle extracts and buttermilk, topped with a drizzle of truffle oil and served with buttermilk sauce. It’s then wrapped in gold foil to heighten the flavors and seal in the truffle aroma. The Roasted Chicken can be ordered for one with the Truffle Roast Solo B plate (P300), which is a quarter truffle roast chicken, a choice of two side dishes, rice, and muffin; or shared with family and friends with the Truffle Roast Group Meal (P1,065) which includes a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5-liter soda. The Truffle Collection also offers the Truffle Mac & Cheese, a truffle pasta topped with creamy truffle sauce and freshly chopped parsley. It’s available in solo servings (P180) and platter (P539). For meat-lovers, there’s the Truffle Steak – grilled striploin steak paired with truffle sauce. Each Truffle Steak plate (P590) comes with the truffle steak, and a choice of two side dishes. Kenny Rogers Roasters’ all-new Truffle Collection is avialable for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Conti’s salads for 2023

THE LONG Christmas season is over and now it’s time for making resolutions and drawing up goals, the best ones are those filled with health-giving goodness. The new salads of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant fit the bill — light but filling, tasty but healthy. The Signature Salad has fresh strawberry slices, candied walnuts, and crispy mixed greens tossed in Conti’s’ signature raspberry vinaigrette, and topped with lacey parmesan crisps for added taste and texture. For a bit more indulgence without the guilt, the new Homemade Caesar Salad serves up fresh greens with Southern-style chicken fillet, croutons, and Conti’s zesty homemade Caesar dressing. The bowl is topped with soft-boiled egg and anchovy to taste. The salad bowls are available for dine-in in all Conti’s branches throughout the Philippines, and are also available via Grab and Foodpanda.

Food bundles at the Chowking Lazada Store

THIS YEAR, Chowking is launching its Lazada Flagship Store to give customers a more convenient way to celebrate special occasions through Lazada-exclusive deals and bundles. Chowking is kicking off the Chinese New Year with a One Day Sale on Jan. 22, with up to 20% off on select bestsellers: two Siomai Chao Fan Family Platter Bundle, for P517 from P647, saving P129; Dimsum Chao Fan and Halo-Halo Combo Bundle for P156 from P195, saving P39; and, the two Fried Chicken Lauriat Combo Bundle for P348 from P435, saving P87. Twenty other bundles and promos are up for grabs all year round. Visit the Chowking Lazada Flagship Store to avail vouchers for different food bundles. Customers will receive vouchers in the form of digital codes via SMS, which they can present in all Chowking stores nationwide to redeem their orders for dine-in, take-out, and drive-through. The vouchers are also valid up to two months after purchase.

Krispy Kreme’s newest Milk Choco Creations

KRISPY Kreme is welcoming a new year with its Milk Choco Creations, in partnership with KitKat. Throughout the years, KitKat Choco doughnuts have been a staple in the American doughnut shop. There are now three new flavors made with the classic chocolate brand — Milk Choco Crisp, Choco Swirl Cake, and White Chocolate Kreme Filled. There is now also a Milk Choco Chiller made with KitKat. The Milk Choco Crisp is a ring doughnut hand-dipped in KitKat chocolate spread; the Choco Swirl Cake is a cake doughnut dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with a milk choco swirl, and topped with a KitKat chocolate bar; while the White Chocolate Kreme Filled is a shell doughnut filled with kreme and a KitKat chocolate bar, dipped in white chocolate topped with dark chocolate and caramel. The Milk Choco Chiller is an iced-blended drink made with kreme base, KitKat spread, and hazelnut syrup, topped with whipped cream and KitKat chocolate bits. The Milk Choco Creations start at P59 per piece and P550 for a dozen, while the Milk Choco Chiller starts at P150 for 12 oz. They are available at any Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. For delivery, call 888-79000 or order online through now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.