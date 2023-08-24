Dining In/Out (08/24/23)

1 of 5

THE GRAND Hyatt Manila will celebrate the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival from Sept. 1 to 29 with its mooncake collection. Handcrafted by the Chinese chefs of No. 8 China House, this year’s mooncakes include a combination of classic and contemporary flavors. Options range from the staples White Lotus with Salted Egg Yolk and Red Bean to the more modern ube (purple yam), chestnut, pandan, and black sesame. The price for a single mooncake is P488 and a box of four is P2,488 net. The hotel will also have a selection of hampers for gifting. Guests can choose from the following: a box of two mooncakes with Don Papa Rum 7 Years Old for P2,988 net; a box of four mooncakes with a bottle of wine for P3,588 net; a mooncake hamper with a bottle of wine and signature retail items for P8,888 net; and, a box of four mooncakes with Johnnie Walker Black and signature retail items for P9,888 net. The Mid-Autumn Festival collection is available at Florentine, located in the hotel lobby. Guests have the option to pre-order in bulk and receive special discounts, starting at 10% for 10-19 boxes and up to 25% discount for 100 boxes and above. Orders of 20 boxes and above require a 48-hour lead time. Receive complimentary delivery to a single location for orders of 50 boxes and above. For inquiries and orders, call 8838-1234, e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com, or pre-order online through bit.ly/DineAtHomeGHM.

The Spirits Library turns four

OVER the past four years, The Spirits Library in Makati’s Poblacion district has hosted live music, performances, cocktail masterclasses and expert bartenders from all over the world. Known for its floor-to-ceiling selection of rare liquors and its eclectic vintage interiors, The Spirits Library will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Aug. 26. For the occasion — entitled “Crazy Rich Libations” — patrons will be treated to an after-hours celebration inspired by East Asian lounges of decades past, with jazz music by Tin Virtucio, performances by Burlesque PH, and the bar’s bespoke cocktails. During the anniversary weekend, The Spirits Library will also be hosting Singapore’s Sago House, in partnership with The Singapore Tourism Board and its SingaPob initiative. Founded during the 2020 lockdown, Sago House is now ranked No. 10 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and No. 51 in the World’s Best 50 Bars 2022. For the occasion, Sago House co-founder Desiree Jane Silva and head bartender Naz Zurmi (Lil Naz) will be serving up cocktails inspired by fresh hip-hop tunes and ingredients, debuting a drink inspired by the Filipino staple adobo, called No Chickity. The whiskey-based libation infuses the flavors of chicken stock, soy syrup, green apple, and is topped with burnt rice bubbles. Crazy Rich Libations, The Spirits Library’s Fourth Anniversary Event will be held on Aug. 26, while The Spirits Library x Sago House Guest Shifts will take place from Aug. 24 to 26. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through 0917-160-1162. The Spirits Library is located at 4963 Guerrero St., Barangay Poblacion, Makati, and is open every day from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Mercato Centrale opens Festival Mall Water Garden food fest

THE GRAND opening of the Food Festival by Mercato Centrale at Festival Mall Water Garden in Alabang will be held on Aug. 25, Friday. The food fest will feature a selection of food stalls offering everything from Korean street food to cheesecakes and classic Filipino grill. Designed to be a family-friendly destination, the food festival will feature picnic tables and live music by local bands and artists. The Food Festival by Mercato Centrale at the Festival Mall Water Garden will be open every Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

SuperSam opens in BGC

SUPERSAM, a full-service casual dining restaurant in Scout Tobias St., in Quezon City, has now opened its second branch at BGC in Taguig. The new restaurant is spacious, offering both indoor and outdoor dining options and can seat about 60-80 customers indoor and about 30 people in the al fresco dining area. SuperSam serves international dinners infused with Filipino flare and flavors. Among its menu items are burgers, pasta, fried chicken, sandwiches (a best seller is the chori burger), Filipino dishes (think angus salpicao and crispy pork binagoongan), and milkshakes. “We also have a craft bar that serves assorted coffee, liquor, draft beer and wine,” said Gerry Sy, one of the restaurant’s four owners along with his wife, Jinky, and Arnold and Sharon Carlos. Diners can sign up for the Supersamahan membership card to avail themselves of the 10-20% off on food and drinks (some terms and conditions apply). On weekends, the restaurants host the SuperSam Live Sessions featuring live music performances from well-known OPM artists including True Faith, Free Style, South Border, The Dawn, Joey G, Paolo Santos, Nina, Luke Mijares, Sitti, and Nyoy Volante. For reservations and performance schedules, call 0917-894-8889. SuperSam BGC is open on Sundays to Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. SuperSam BGC is located at High Street South Corporate.

Jollibee offers free burgers to FIBA opening game goers

THE FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off at the Philippine Arena on Aug. 25, and Jollibee celebrates the occasion by giving away free Cheesy Yumburger coupons to all of those who attend the Opening Game. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Opening Game attendees at the Philippine Arena will be handed a free Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger coupon when they present their ticket at the entrance. They can visit the Jollibee-on-Wheels booth at the Philippine Arena grounds on the same day (Aug. 25), or at any Jollibee store within Mega Manila and Bulacan until Aug. 31, and present the Jollibee coupon and their Opening Game ticket (whether physical or e-ticket) to claim their free Cheesy Yumburgers.

Filippo Berio releases new Italian red sauces

FILIPPO Berio has unveiled its new Basilico and Arrabbiata red sauces. Both variants are lactose-free and vegan-friendly, perfect for a variety of recipes including pasta, dips, soups, and more. The Basilico red sauce bursts with the natural sweetness of ripe tomatoes and aromatic basil, a celebration of simplicity and pure taste. For a fiery kick, the Arrabbiata red sauce is a balance of tangy tomatoes and the heat of red chili peppers. Both variants are created without the use of preservatives and artificial ingredients. Filippo Berio’s Basilico and Arrabbiata red sauces are now available via Benby’s official store at https://shopee.ph/benbymart or https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/benbymart/ for a more convenient grocery experience.

URC opens TikTok shop

THE UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. (URC) has expanded its e-commerce availability with the opening of its TikTok Shop @urcphilippines. Products of the food and beverage manufacturer are also widely available in other leading online shopping platforms. The followers of URC’s TikTok Shop can expect to find a wide range of products at affordable prices, like Piattos, Nova, Cream-O, and Great Taste Coffee. Plus, they have access to exclusive deals and promos during URC’s regular live selling. The e-commerce store will also offer fast shipment of orders (within 48 hours). URC is the maker of familiar Pinoy brands such as Payless, C2 Cool and Clean, Chippy, Maxx, Cloud 9 and Magic Flakes. To learn more about URC, visit www.urc.com.ph.

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month

Dairy Queen’s (DQ) latest Blizzard of the Month is Red Velvet Delights, featuring seven different treats focusing on the flavor. First are three new Blizzard flavors: the Red Velvet Cheesecake Blizzard, made with chunky bits of red velvet cake and bite-sized pieces of cheesecake all blended into DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve; Red Velvet Dream Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve, chunky bits of red velvet cake, and marshmallow bits; and, the Red Velvet Nutty Chip Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve mixed with chunky bits of red velvet cake, crushed peanuts, and chocolate chip bits. Also in the list are Red Velvet Shake, a red velvet chocolate shake topped with whipped cream, and the Red Velvet Nutty Chip Blizzard Cake, a 100% ice cream cake made with vanilla soft serve, red velvet cake bits, a cake crunch center, and chocolate fudge, finished with frosting and topped with crushed peanuts and chocolate chips bits. Finally, there’s the Red Velvet Dream Tin Cake, which comes in a reusable tin can. It is made with vanilla soft serve and bits of marshmallows, and then topped with red velvet cake bits and frosting. The new Red Velvet Blizzard flavors are available in four sizes starting at P89, while the Red Velvet Shake is priced at P169 (12oz) and P189 (16oz). Finally, the Red Velvet Nutty Chip Blizzard Cake is priced at P749 (six-inch) and P1,199 (eight-inch), while the Red Velvet Dream Tin Cake is priced at P439. DQ’s Red Velvet Delights are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery (call the 8911-1111 hotline, log to www.dairyqueen.com.ph, or go via Dairy Queen’s official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo).

Krispy Kreme turns decadent desserts into doughnuts

THIS AUGUST, Krispy Kreme is serving their Decadent Chocolate Bliss, a new collection of doughnuts inspired by indulgent chocolate treats. There is the Ring-filled Chocolate Truffle, an unglazed chocolate ring doughnut filled and dipped in premium dark chocolate and dusted with dark chocolate powder. The Broughnut — a combination of brownies and doughnuts — is a dark chocolate cake doughnut dipped in premium dark chocolate coating, sprinkled with peanut fines, swirled with chocolate kreme icing then topped with chopped peanuts. Then there is the Broughut Chiller, a blended drink made with Krispy Kreme’s signature base, dark chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, roasted peanuts, Broughnut pieces and chocolate syrup. These chocolatey treats are available in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide starting at P70 for the doughnuts and P160 for the chiller.

Jollibee offers Super Meals

FASTFOOD chain Jollibee now offers the Jollibee Super Meal, an all-in-one meal which features its best hits in combinations. Customers can enjoy set combinations of popular menu items like Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, the Yumburger, Burger Steak, and more. Customers can choose from a variety of set combinations: Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Crispy Fries, rice, and a drink; Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Crispy Fries, rice, and a drink; Chickenjoy, half-Jolly Spaghetti, Burger Steak, rice, and a drink; and, a half-Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburger, Jolly Crispy Fries, and a drink. The Jollibee Super Meals start at P125 in all Jollibee stores nationwide.

FairPrice Group brings Singapore snacks to PHL

THE FAIRPRICE Group (FPG), Singapore’s largest grocery retailer, will be introducing its popular and award-winning range of potato chips and nuts and other food items into the Philippines in the fourth quarter of this year. The snacks will be sold at leading supermarkets in Metro Manila. In the meantime, attendees of the ongoing Singaporium 2023 at SM Aura will be the first to get a taste of the snacks, from Truffle Potato Chips to roasted nuts, at the FairPrice booth. Singaporium 2023 runs until Aug. 27. FairPrice Potato Chips, made from 100% fresh potatoes, comes in seven flavors: classic salted Original, Truffle, Sour Cream, Black Pepper, Hot & Spicy, Cheese, and BBQ. The FairPrice Truffle Chips received the Retail Product of the Year at the 2023 Retail Asia Awards. FairPrice also has a range of baked and roasted nuts including almonds, cashews, and pistachios.